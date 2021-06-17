After four tough games in the group-play round of the 2021 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup, the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior women’s national team has played its way into the tournament’s elimination round.
What comes next is likely — no, make that definitely — the USVI National Team’s toughest test yet.
The U.S. Virgin Islands takes on the United States — the world’s top-ranked team — in the AmeriCup quarterfinals at 12:10 p.m. today at Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan.
And rather than be intimidated by Team USA, the top seed out of Group B, USVI National Team head coach Tajama Abraham-Ngongba has her players thinking the opposite.
“It’s sorta like, ‘Hey, we’ve got this great opportunity to play the No. 1 team in the world; let’s just go out there and do everything we can do, play as hard as we can play and see what happens’,” Abraham-Ngongba said.
“I love that they’re just taking the attitude of ‘Hey, let’s just go play; let’s play ‘em.’ When the ball goes up, we’re going to do our best to get scores, we’re going to do our best to get stops. We’re going to focus on what we have to do as a unit.”
This will be just the second time that the U.S. Virgin Islands — the No. 4 seed from Group A — has faced the United States in an international tournament, and the first in a FIBA-sanctioned event.
Their first — and last — meeting came in the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, a 103-55 victory by Team USA in the preliminary rounds.
Six players on the USVI’s Pan Am Games team — guards Kadasha Barry, Imani Tate and Brittney Matthew; forwards Lanese Bough and Natalie Day, and center Anisha George — are also on the USVI’s AmeriCup roster.
However, the United States has a whole new lineup for this meeting — a dozen of the nation’s top college players, led by two-time All-American and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston.
Behind Boston — who’s averaging a team-best 13.3 points and 2.7 blocked shots, along with 7.7 rebounds — the United States has steamrolled its three group-play opponents by an average of nearly 45 points per game.
And Abraham-Ngongba doesn’t see any weaknesses with the U.S. squad picked by South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley.
“There really isn’t,” Abraham-Ngongba said. “They are well balanced in scoring, inside and out, at all levels. They can shoot the 3, they can take 2s, they can get in the paint. If there’s something they haven’t done a lot of in the tournament, it’s shoot 3s. But then again, they haven’t had to.”
With that also comes depth on the USA’s bench — something Staley has used to her advantage this week. None of Team USA’s players average 20 minutes of playing time.
“They throw in waves of talent,” Abraham-Ngongba said. “The benefit to that is they’re able to not wear anybody down through the course of the tournament. They’re a legit 12 deep. … This will be an extremely tough game, for all the reasons we’ve discussed.”
One advantage the USVI National Team has — even if it a slight one — is that they’ve already faced a similar team in the tournament: fourth-ranked Canada, which went undefeated in Group A.
The Canadians’ AmeriCup squad has almost as much depth as the United States, with only three of their players averaging just over 20 minutes a game of playing time.
“Mentally, we didn’t understand what that looked like,” Abraham-Ngongba said. “It helped having that Canada experience … so it’s not a complete blindside for our players.”
Still, Team USA has had an intimidating presence on the floor during the AmeriCup tournament. It’s been Abraham-Ngongba’s task — and even more so from the team’s veterans — to keep that in check.
“We can’t let the name on the shirt deter us from our game,” Tate said.
“We have to go out there and play the game like we played [Tuesday in beating El Salvador]. We did what we had to do to get the win. If we play the same way, just a little bit harder, then we should be fine.”