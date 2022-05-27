St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston, who earned consensus national player of the year honors in leading South Carolina’s women’s basketball team to a NCAA Tournament championship in early April, will be honored in the U.S. Virgin Islands with “Aliyah Boston Day” on Saturday, June 4, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced Thursday.
The 20-year-old Boston, a rising senior forward with the Gamecocks, will be received at King Airport that morning, where a special sign will be unveiled celebrating her accomplishments.
Later that day, she will be the honored guest in a parade down Veterans Drive in downtown Charlotte Amalie, starting at the Emile Griffith Ball Park and ending at the Waterfront Promenade, where a special ceremony will be held involving Boston and government officials. The parade will begin approximately 11:30 a.m.
Boston was a unanimous national player of the year selection by the Associated Press, Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (Wade Trophy), Atlanta Tipoff Club (Naismith Trophy), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (Drysdale Award) and the Los Angeles Athletic Club (Wooden Award), as well as by sports website The Athletic.
She is the first women’s college basketball player from the U.S. Virgin Islands to earn national player of the year honors, and the second-ever player — male or female — from the territory. The first was Hall of Famer and St. Croix native Tim Duncan, the consensus national player of the year in 1997, his senior year at Wake Forest.
Boston was also named the Lisa Leslie Award winner — which goes to the nation’s top center — for the third consecutive year, as well as National Defensive Player of the Year by the Atlanta Tipoff Club, and first-team All-American by the AP and USBWA.
And in leading the Gamecocks to a 35-2 record and the NCAA Tournament championship, she was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player and the Greensboro Region’s Most Outstanding Player. She was also named the Southeastern Conference’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, and was a first-team all-SEC selection for the third consecutive season.
She also was named the Honda Sport Award winner for women’s college basketball, putting Boston in line to claim the 2022 Honda Cup which goes to the collegiate women’s athlete of the year. That award will be announced June 27.
The mass communications major has also earned awards for her academics — with a 3.739 grade point average, Boston is a two-time Academic All-America of the Year by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
