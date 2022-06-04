St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston, who earned consensus national player of the year honors in leading South Carolina’s women’s basketball team to a NCAA Tournament championship in early April, will be honored in the U.S. Virgin Islands with “Aliyah Boston Day” today.
The 20-year-old Boston, a rising senior forward with the Gamecocks, will be received this morning at King Airport, where a special sign will be unveiled celebrating her accomplishments. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.
Beginning at 11:30 a.m., she will be the honored guest in a parade down Veterans Drive in downtown Charlotte Amalie, starting at the Emile Griffith Ball Park and ending at the waterfront promenade, where a special ceremony will be held involving Boston and government officials.
Boston is the first women’s college basketball player from the U.S. Virgin Islands to earn national player of the year honors, and the second-ever player — male or female — from the territory. The first was Hall of Famer and St. Croix native Tim Duncan, the consensus men’s national player of the year in 1997, his senior year at Wake Forest.
Boston was also named the Lisa Leslie Award winner for the third consecutive year, as well as National Defensive Player of the Year by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.