The U.S. Virgin Islands will have more than four dozen athletes in El Salvador this week for the 24th edition of the Central American and Caribbean Games.

The 74-person delegation — 49 athletes, 20 coaches and support personnel and five officials from the Virgin Islands Olympic Committee — will compete in nine different sports at the 2023 CAC Games, which begin today at sites in San Salvador.

