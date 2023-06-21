The U.S. Virgin Islands will have more than four dozen athletes in El Salvador this week for the 24th edition of the Central American and Caribbean Games.
The 74-person delegation — 49 athletes, 20 coaches and support personnel and five officials from the Virgin Islands Olympic Committee — will compete in nine different sports at the 2023 CAC Games, which begin today at sites in San Salvador.
The CAC Games — which will have delegations from 37 countries and territories in Central America and the Caribbean, as well as Mexico and the South American countries of Colombia, Guyana, Suriname and Venezuela — will hold its opening ceremonies Friday.
Since its first participation in the CAC Games in 1966, the U.S. Virgin Islands has earned 44 total medals — 10 gold, 17 silver and 17 bronze — in the quadrennial multi-sport competition.
The USVI’s athletes and coaches competing in the 2023 CAC Games are:
Archery (July 2-7): The territory is sending two archers to the Games, with one currently ranked among the world’s top 10.
St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour, who sits at No. 6 in World Archery’s current rankings and a gold medalist at the CAC Games Qualifier in the Dominican Republic last year, will compete in the men’s Olympic recurve division, while six-time V.I. Winter Olympian and St. Thomas resident Anne Abernathy is entered in the women’s Olympic recurve division. Coaching is Angelo Ruiz Acevado.
Men’s Basketball (July 1-5): The USVI’s men’s team will have 11 players on its roster for the CAC Games, including two players currently playing professionally overseas — forward Romani Hansen (Lebanon) and forward Ivan Aska (Uruguay).
Also playing for the U.S. Virgin Islands are guards Amir Nesbitt, Earl Baker Jr., Brandon Rasmussen, Miguel Arnold and Hector Rosario Jr.; and forwards Miguel Lopez Jr., Jahsean Corbett, Shaquan Jules and Jalal Johnson. Head coach is Edniesha Curry, with Malick Kone the assistant coach.
Women’s Basketball (June 24-28): The U.S. Virgin Islands’ women’s team will have a dozen players on its roster for the CAC Games, including four with pro experience overseas — center Anisha George (Romania), forward Natalie Day (Finland), and guards Imani Tate (Spain) and Akeema Richards (Armenia).
Also playing for the USVI are forwards Naja Ngongba and Keshara Romain, and guards Kadesha Barry, Lanese Bough, Shomyra Francis, J-Naya Ephraim, November Morton and Kaya Evans. Tajama Abraham-Ngongba is head coach, with Clint Williams the assistant coach.
Beach Volleyball (July 2-7): Cristina De Almeida-Anz and Amber Bennett are teaming up to play in the women’s division at the CAC Games. Coaching are Marc Lomeli and Austin Pippen.
Boxing (June 22-28): The U.S. Virgin Islands is sending three boxers to compete — Cindy Claudio in the women’s 75-kilogram division, Keyinde McIntosh in the men’s 71-kilogram division, and Eric Thompson in the men’s 63.5-kilogram division. Coaching are Susthen Vialet Jr. and Otoniel Ortiz.
Fencing (July 2-7): The U.S. Virgin Islands will have two fencers competing in El Salvador, both having earned medals in regional and international tournaments recently.
Susana Fornaris took a bronze in the senior women’s epee at the San Jose Epee FIE Satellite Cup tournament in Costa Rica, while Kruz Schembri earned a silver medal in the cadet men’s epee at the FIE World Championships in Plovdov, Bulgaria. Coaching is Carolynn Greene-Reiser.
Swimming (June 24-29): The U.S. Virgin Islands will send five swimmers to the CAC Games, including two with past Olympic experience.
Natalia Kuipers, a rising senior on Bryant University’s swim team, and Adriel Sanes, who wrapped up his graduate school year at Auburn University, both swam for the USVI in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
Also competing in the CAC Games are Max Wilson, a rising sophomore on Florida State University’s swim team; Lindsay Barr, who recently graduated from Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy; and Riley Miller. Coaching is John Vasbinder.
Sailing (June 24-July 1): The two-man USVI team is led by the territory’s only medalist from the last CAC Games.
St. Croix’s Peter Stanton earned a bronze medal at the 2018 Games in Baranquilla, Colombia, and will be one of the most experienced sailors competing in this year’s event. Also competing for the USVI is St. Croix’s Mathieu Dale, a rising junior on Roger Williams University’s sailing team. Coaching is Megan Littlefield.
Tennis (July 4-7): The USVI will send four players to compete at the CAC Games, including the territory’s top junior player.
St. Croix’s Finlay Miller is currently ranked No. 1 among under-18 boys in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 10th in the U.S. Tennis Association’s Hawaii and U.S. territories division. Also playing for the USVI are Tomas Del Olmo, Imani Jordan Beharry and Malena Del Olmo. Coaching is Alfredo Del Olmo.
Track and field (July 2-7): The U.S. Virgin Islands has six athletes competing in various events, led by one of the world’s top high school athletes.
St. Croix’s Michelle Smith, a rising senior at Monteverde (Fla.) Academy, will race in the women’s 400-meter hurdles, where she has the top time by a U.S. high school athlete this year (56.66 seconds).
Also competing for the USVI are St. Croix’s Mikaela Smith in the women’s 800-meter run, St. Croix’s Rachel Conhoff in the women’s 1,500-meter run, Yashira Rhymer-Stuart in the women’s high jump, Maia Campbell in the women’s shot put, and Eddie Lovett in the men’s 110-meter hurdles. Coaching is Mirielle Smith.