The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association will send an 18-player team to Florida for the biannual CONCACAF Girls Under-15 Championships.
The U-15 tournament begins Sunday and runs through Sunday, Aug. 7, with all matches being played at the Hillsborough County Tournament Sportsplex in Tampa, Fla.
Making up the U.S. Virgin Islands team are forwards Hannah Lawless, Gabriella Quesada and Isabella Quezada; midfielders Jade Browne, Katie Fletcher, Charlotte Nairns, Taylor Roy, Angelina Quesada and Vigga Tyson; defenders Camille Chambers, Zia Gibbs, Zaniya Gonzague, Kirsten Jones, Lauren Jones, Aliya Richards and Abby Speakman; and goalkeepers Elsa Holmes and Samantha Lecuyer.
Head coach of the USVI U-15 girls squad is Claudia Lombard, a former USVI Women’s National Team player who was inducted into Davidson College’s athletics hall of fame in 2008. The rest of the USVI staff is assistant coach Joseph Limeburner, technical analyst Jorge Zavala, goalkeeper coach Carlos Quesada, team doctor Wanda Homer, fitness coach Allie Browne, and equipment manager Shanicia Dyer.
Twenty teams will take part in this year’s CONCACAF Girls U-15 Championships, with the teams split into two leagues based on the current CONCACAF Women’s U-17 rankings.
League A is made up of CONCACAF’s seven highest-ranked teams, along with guest team Wales. In Group A will be Mexico, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and Wales, while Group B is made up of the United States, Canada, Jamaica and Puerto Rico.
The U.S. Virgin Islands will play in League B, with the 12 teams split into three groups. Group C is made up of Bermuda, Belize, Anguilla and Martinique; Group D has the USVI, Honduras, the Bahamas and Aruba; and Group E has Nicaragua, Guyana, Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Cayman Islands.
The U.S. Virgin Islands opens play at 9 a.m. Sunday against the Bahamas, then follows with matches against Honduras at 9 a.m. Monday and Aruba at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
The top team in each of the League B groups, as well as the best second-place team, move into the semifinals. In League A, the group winners and runners-up advance to the semifinals.
The remaining teams play a consolation-round match at a to-be-decided date to determine final league placement.
The CONCACAF Girls U-15 Championships are among three regional junior tournaments the USVISA will be taking part in over the next two months. The USVI’s under-14 boys will play in the Caribbean Football Union’s U-14 Challenge Series, set for Aug. 13-18 in the Dominican Republic; and its under-17 boys team is entered in the CONCACAF Men’s U-17 Championship Qualifiers from Aug. 30-Sept. 8 at the IMG Academy soccer complex in Bradenton, Fla.