The U.S. Virgin Islands Tourism Department has signed a multi-year extension of its sponsorship agreement with the Boston Red Sox.
The extension was finalized and signed May 2 by USVI Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte during their visit to Fenway Park, where Bryan threw out the first pitch for the Red Sox’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The first year of the Tourism Department’s agreement included brand sponsorship placement with the Red Sox, as well as with two other major sporting events held at Fenway Park – the “Frozen Fenway” college hockey doubleheader and the Wasabi Fenway Bowl college football game.
The extension will allow the Tourism Department to expand its marketing campaigns, visitor promotions and economic opportunities.