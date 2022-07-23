The U.S. Virgin Islands under-12 boys tennis team wrapped up play Thursday in the 2022 International Tennis Federation/Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation Sub-Region 4 Junior Team Tennis tournament in Trinidad and Tobago.
The three-player USVI team finished the five-day team tournament with a 2-2 record after losing to host-team Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 on Thursday.
The USVI team is comprised of St. Thomas’ Croix Nelthropp, and St. Croix’s Henry Collins and Weston Wagner. They are coached by Albert Richards Jr., a St. Thomas native who runs a tennis program in Orlando, Fla.
In Thursday’s individual matches, the U.S. Virgin Islands dropped both of its singles matches -- Nelthropp fell against Josiah Hills 6-4, 6-2, while Collins was downed by Nirav Dougdeen 6-1, 6-0 – then Collins and Wagner lost their doubles match against Hills and Zelig Williams 6-4, 6-3.
In earlier matches, the USVI beat Suriname 2-1 on Sunday and Guyana 2-1 on Monday, then lost to Antigua 2-1 on Tuesday.