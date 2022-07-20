The U.S. Virgin Islands under-12 boys tennis team won two of its first three matches in the 2022 International Tennis Federation/Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation Sub-Region 4 Junior Team Tennis tournament in Trinidad and Tobago.

The three-player USVI team is comprised of St. Thomas’ Croix Nelthropp, and St. Croix’s Henry Collins and Weston Wagner. They are coached by John A. Richards Jr., a St. Thomas native who runs a tennis program in Orlando, Fla.