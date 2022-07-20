The U.S. Virgin Islands under-12 boys tennis team won two of its first three matches in the 2022 International Tennis Federation/Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation Sub-Region 4 Junior Team Tennis tournament in Trinidad and Tobago.
The three-player USVI team is comprised of St. Thomas’ Croix Nelthropp, and St. Croix’s Henry Collins and Weston Wagner. They are coached by John A. Richards Jr., a St. Thomas native who runs a tennis program in Orlando, Fla.
The USVI won its opening team match Sunday 2-1 over Suriname. Both of the USVI’s wins came in singles – Collins downed Joel Tjon-Asjoe 7-5, 6-4, and Nelthropp beat Rahil Chablani 7-6 (5), 6-4. The loss came in doubles, where Nelthropp and Wagner fell to Chablani and Joe Currie 6-4, 2-6, 10-8.
The U.S. Virgin Islands’ second win came against Guyana 2-1 on Monday, with both wins coming again in singles, both in three sets – Collins defeated Elwyn Levius 2-6, 6-2, 7-5, and Nelthropp beat Nathan DeNobrega 1-6, 6-2, 7-5. Collins and Wagner then lost to Levius and DeNobrega in doubles 6-4, 6-1.
The USVI’s loss came Tuesday, 2-1 against Antigua. The lone win came in singles, with Nelthropp beating Niike Hughes 7-6 (4). The USVI’s losses came from Collins’ singles loss to Giovanni Quinn 6-1, 3-6, 6-2; and Nelthropp and Wagner losing in doubles to Hughes and Quinn 6-2, 6-3.
The USVI final match will be today against host-team Trinidad and Tobago.