The U.S. Virgin Islands’ under 14-boys national soccer team battled to a 2-all draw against the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday in their final group-play match in the Caribbean Football Union’s U-14 Boys Challenge Series tournament.
The tie gave the Dashing Eagles their first match points in the tournament, but left them sitting last in the Tier II Group 3 standings at 0-3-1 (one point).
In Thursday’s match, it was the Turks and Caicos Islands that took the early lead, with Juvensle Romeus scoring on a breakaway from eight yards out in the third minute for a 1-0 lead.
But the Dashing Eagles asserted themselves, scoring twice in a seven-minute span to pull ahead. Khafri Francois scored his second goal of the tournament in the 10th minute from eight yards out to tie the match, then Connor Bass had his second goal in the 16th minute from just inside the penalty box for a 2-1 margin.
U.S. Virgin Islands goalkeeper Caden Cox twice stopped close-in shots by Romeus – in the 29th and 31st minutes – to keep the Dashing Eagles ahead.
However, the third try worked for the Turks and Caicos Islands, when they scored off an “own goal” in the 34th minute. Herwens Gurrier’s corner kick went off the leg of USVI defender Aaron Delsol in the mouth of the goal to tie the match again.
Both sides had opportunities to reclaim the lead in the second half. The Dashing Eagles’ best chance came in the 52nd minute, when Stanley Trotman’s shot from just inside the goal box was saved by Turks and Caicos goalkeeper Edwin Garland.
Meanwhile, both Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands advanced to the Tier II semifinals after Anguilla and Sint Maarten played to a 1-all tie Thursday.
That left Anguilla and the BVI tied atop the Group 3 standings at 2-0-2 (eight points), with Anguilla getting the tiebreaker (total goals scored) to take the group’s top seed.
Sint Maarten finished third at 1-1-2 (five points), followed by Turks and Caicos Islands at 0-1-3 (three points).