The U.S. Virgin Islands’ under 14-boys national soccer team battled to a 2-all draw against the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday in their final group-play match in the Caribbean Football Union’s U-14 Boys Challenge Series tournament.

The tie gave the Dashing Eagles their first match points in the tournament, but left them sitting last in the Tier II Group 3 standings at 0-3-1 (one point).