The U.S. Virgin Islands’ under-14 boys national soccer team held an early lead, only to see Anguilla rally for a 4-2 victory Wednesday in a group-play match in the Caribbean Football Union U-14 Boys Challenge Series tournament in the Dominican Republic.
The loss drops the USVI to the bottom of Tier II Group 3 standings at 0-3-0, while Anguilla remains in the hunt to advance to the elimination round with a 2-0-1 record (seven points).
However, it was the U.S. Virgin Islands that had command of the match early at the Parque del Este field in Santo Domingo, scoring twice in the first third of the first half for a 2-1 lead.
USVI captain Connor Bass put the Dashing Eagles ahead in the fourth minute, punching a penalty kick past Anguilla goalkeeper Shemor Browne for a 1-0 lead.
Anguilla tied the match at 1-all six minutes later when captain Nicholas Millington curled a corner kick over the reach of USVI goalkeeper Connor Cox.
The U.S. Virgin Islands then went ahead again in the 12th minute when Khafri Francois punched a shot past Browne from eight yards out for a 2-1 lead.
The USVI had a chance to increase its lead with another penalty kick in the 26th minute, but Bass’ attempt went wide left.
That miss would come back to haunt the Dashing Eagles, as Anguilla would tie the match at 2-all just before halftime when Kairon Woodley-Richardson scored on a 1-on-1 against Cox in the 34th minute.
Anguilla would go on to take control in the second half, scoring twice in a five-minute span.
Cheddie Leveret put Anguilla ahead in the 56th minute when his slow roller from nine yards out caught Cox flat-footed, bouncing off the left post and into the goal.
In the 60th minute, Zahir Hennis added an insurance score for Anguilla, scoring from just inside the penalty box on a crossing shot by D’marco Pradel.
The U.S. Virgin Islands plays its final group-play match at 4 p.m. today against Turks and Caicos Islands at the Santa Fe Academy field in Santo Domingo.