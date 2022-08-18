The U.S. Virgin Islands’ under-14 boys national soccer team held an early lead, only to see Anguilla rally for a 4-2 victory Wednesday in a group-play match in the Caribbean Football Union U-14 Boys Challenge Series tournament in the Dominican Republic.

The loss drops the USVI to the bottom of Tier II Group 3 standings at 0-3-0, while Anguilla remains in the hunt to advance to the elimination round with a 2-0-1 record (seven points).