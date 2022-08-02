Despite Gabriella Quezada adding another goal onto her scoring total, the U.S. Virgin Islands’ under-15 girls soccer team lost to Honduras 4-1 on Monday in a group-play match in the CONCACAF Girls U-15 Championships in Florida.

Quezada, a USVI resident who plays stateside for the Cooper City Optimist Soccer Club in Florida, scored in the 26th minute for the Lady Dashing Eagles (1-1-0 in League 2’s Group D) for her tournament-leading sixth goal.