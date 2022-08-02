Despite Gabriella Quezada adding another goal onto her scoring total, the U.S. Virgin Islands’ under-15 girls soccer team lost to Honduras 4-1 on Monday in a group-play match in the CONCACAF Girls U-15 Championships in Florida.
Quezada, a USVI resident who plays stateside for the Cooper City Optimist Soccer Club in Florida, scored in the 26th minute for the Lady Dashing Eagles (1-1-0 in League 2’s Group D) for her tournament-leading sixth goal.
However, Honduras (1-1-0) had four different players score in Monday’s match, taking command early en route to “Las Catrachas” getting their first win in the CONCACAF tournament.
Forward Aileen Zelaya scored in the seventh minute from just outside the goal box to put Honduras ahead, then midfielder Allanys Santos lofted a shot from 40 yards out over USVI goalkeeper Elsa Holmes in the 17th minute for a 2-0 lead.
After Quezada scored from 20 yards out, lofting a shot over Honduras goalkeeper Nathalie Urrutia to pull the U.S. Virgin Islands within 2-1 at the halftime break, Honduras tacked on two more scores over an eight-minute span early in the second half.
First, defender Ashley Flores put a free kick off Holmes’ hands and into the goal from 25 yards out in the 47th minute, then defender Daniela Mencia headed in a corner kick in the 55th minute to stretch Honduras’ margin to three goals.
After an off-day, the Lady Dashing Eagles wrap up group play against Aruba at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Hillsborough County Tournament Sportsplex in Tampa, Fla. Aruba leads Group D at 2-0-0 after wins over Honduras 1-0 on Sunday, followed by a 10-0 rout over the Bahamas on Monday.
The top team in each of League 2’s three groups, as well as the best second-place finisher, advance to the league semifinals. The remaining teams will play at least one placement match.
In Group C, Martinique leads the group at 2-0-0 with shutout wins over Bermuda and Belize, both 1-1-0. Anguilla is last at 0-2-0. In Group E, Nicaragua leads at 2-0-0. The Cayman Islands is second at 1-1-0, while Guyana and Turks and Caicos Islands are tied at 0-1-1.