The U.S. Virgin Islands under-15 girls national soccer team missed out on making the CONCACAF Girls U-15 Championship’s League B semifinals Wednesday after battling to a 2-2 tie with Aruba in their last group play match in Florida.
The tie dropped the USVI to 1-1-1 in the Group D standings, with Aruba taking the group’s semifinal berth with a 2-0-1 record and Honduras (2-1-0) the league’s final semifinal berth on its plus-16 goal differential in its three matches.
Sisters Gabriella and Angelina Quezada scored for the Lady Dashing Eagles, while Jill Dreischor and Wendylaine Angela had goals for Aruba.
It was the USVI that went on the scoreboard first, with Gabriella Quezada punching a shot past Aruba goalkeeper Niamh Tromp and into the lower right corner of the net in the fourth minute. It was Quezada’s seventh goal of the tournament, tops among the 20 teams.
The Lady Dashing Eagles kept that lead until early in the second half, when Dreischor’s shot from just inside the penalty box went through USVI goalkeeper Samantha Lecuyer’s hands in the 57th minute, tying the match at 1-1.
But the U.S. Virgin Islands regained the lead less than three minutes later when Angelina Quezada scored her second goal of the tournament on a header in the 60th minute to put the Lady Eagles ahead 2-1.
However, Aruba pulled out the tie and the semifinal berth when Angela got behind the USVI defense and right-footed a shot past Lecuyer from just outside the goal box in the 75th minute.
The U.S. Virgin Islands has one match remaining, at 11 a.m. today against Belize at the Hillsborough County Tournament Sportsplex in Tampa, Fla.
Belize finished third in Group C with a 1-0-2 record.