The U.S. Virgin Islands under-15 girls national soccer team missed out on making the CONCACAF Girls U-15 Championship’s League B semifinals Wednesday after battling to a 2-2 tie with Aruba in their last group play match in Florida.

The tie dropped the USVI to 1-1-1 in the Group D standings, with Aruba taking the group’s semifinal berth with a 2-0-1 record and Honduras (2-1-0) the league’s final semifinal berth on its plus-16 goal differential in its three matches.