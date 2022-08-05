The U.S. Virgin Islands under-15 girls soccer team blanked Belize 2-0 on Thursday in their final match at the 2022 CONCACAF Girls U-15 Championships, being played in Florida.
Gabriella Quezada, who plays stateside with the Cooper City (Fla.) Optimist Soccer Club, scored both goals for the Lady Dashing Eagles, who finished the tournament with a 2-1-1 record.
The two scores gave Quezada a tournament-leading nine goals, while USVI goalkeeper Elsa Holmes, who plays for the Castaways Soccer Club on St. Thomas, recording her first tournament shutout.
Quezada’s first goal came in the sixth minute, when she split between two defenders before punching a shot past Belize goalkeeper Vadia Myvett from just outside the goal box.
The second goal, in the 37th minute, came after Quezada beat two defenders to the ball inside the penalty box. She got off a shot from just outside the goal box despite being challenged by Myvett, with the ball trickling into the net for a 2-0 halftime lead by the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Belize, which finished the tournament with a 1-1-2 record, had only one solid chance at scoring in the second half, but Holmes stopped a shot from 40 yards out in the 43rd minute.