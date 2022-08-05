The U.S. Virgin Islands under-15 girls soccer team blanked Belize 2-0 on Thursday in their final match at the 2022 CONCACAF Girls U-15 Championships, being played in Florida.

Gabriella Quezada, who plays stateside with the Cooper City (Fla.) Optimist Soccer Club, scored both goals for the Lady Dashing Eagles, who finished the tournament with a 2-1-1 record.