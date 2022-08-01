The U.S. Virgin Islands under-15 girls national team won its opening group play match in the CONCACAF Girls U-15 Championships, routing the Bahamas 7-1 on Sunday in Florida.
Gabriella Quezada scored a tournament-best five goals in the USVI’s opener, all coming in the first half as the Lady Dashing Eagles (1-0-0 in League 2’s Group D) built a 6-0 lead over the Bahamas (0-1-0).
Quezada, a USVI resident who plays stateside for the Cooper City Optimist Soccer Club in Florida, put the U.S. Virgin Islands in the lead with her goal in the eighth minute.
After teammate Hannah Lawless – who plays stateside for Liverpool FC International Academy Michigan – scored in the ninth minute, Quezada ripped off four consecutive goals (in the 14th, 23rd, 25th and 29th minutes) to stake the Lady Dashing Eagles to a six-score halftime lead.
Quezada’s sister and fellow Cooper City Optimist SC player Angelina Quezada finalized the USVI’s scoring early in the second half, putting in a goal in the 71st minute to push the margin to 7-0.
The Bahamas ended the shutout three minutes later, with Dalexis Huyler scoring in the 74th minute.
The U.S. Virgin Islands has its second Group D match at 9 a.m. today, facing Honduras (0-1-0) at 9 a.m. at the Hillsborough County Tournament Sportsplex in Tampa, Fla. Honduras lost its opening match Sunday 1-0 to Aruba (1-0-0).