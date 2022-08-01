The U.S. Virgin Islands under-15 girls national team won its opening group play match in the CONCACAF Girls U-15 Championships, routing the Bahamas 7-1 on Sunday in Florida.

Gabriella Quezada scored a tournament-best five goals in the USVI’s opener, all coming in the first half as the Lady Dashing Eagles (1-0-0 in League 2’s Group D) built a 6-0 lead over the Bahamas (0-1-0).