The U.S. Virgin Islands’ under-15 boys and girls national soccer teams both came away winners Saturday against the Turks and Caicos Islands in the final day of the Youth International Tournament international friendlies series on St. Croix.
The USVI U-15 Boys National Team completed a three-match sweep over Turks and Caicos with a 3-1 victory, while the USVI U-15 girls won its first match by 1-0 at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex.
In the boys match, the Dashing Eagles U-15s went ahead early, with back-to-back goals by Romello Cuffy staking the USVI to a 2-0 halftime lead.
Cuffy scored both of his goals in an 11-minute span, putting the U.S. Virgin Islands ahead in the 19th minute, then scoring again in the 29th minute.
Zion Smith then added an insurance goal for the USVI early in the second half, scoring in the 45th minute for a 3-0 lead.
Turks and Caicos Islands, which lost its first two matches by a combined 7-0 score, broke the shutout streak early in the second half on Charlie Thornhill’s goal in the 49th minute.
That kept U.S. Virgin Islands goalkeeper Khalid Warrel from getting his second straight shutout win.
In the girls match, after battling to a scoreless tie in the first half, the Lady Dashing Eagles U-15s broke the shutout on Gabriella Quezada’s goal in the 52nd minute.
Samantha Lecuyer got her first shutout in goal for the U.S. Virgin Islands U-15s, which had lost the first two matches against Turks and Caicos.
— Daily News Staff