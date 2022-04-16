The U.S. Virgin Islands’ national under-15 soccer teams split a pair of low-scoring games Friday against the Turks and Caicos Islands in the second day of the Youth Invitational Tournament international friendlies series on St. Croix.
The USVI U-15 Boys National Team won its second straight game in the three-match series, edging Turks and Caicos’ U-15s 1-0. However, in the nightcap, the U.S. Virgin Islands’ U-15 girls lost to Turks and Caicos 1-0 at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex.
In the boys match, the teams battled to a scoreless tie in the first half, and looked to on their way to another scoreless period. But the shutout was broken in the 52nd minute when Turks and Caicos defender Kendly Telusma deflected a corner kick into his own goal.
That gave the U.S. Virgin Islands boys its second straight shutout win in the three-match series. Khalid Warrel got the win in goal for the USVI in Friday’s match, after sitting out for Caden Cox in Thursday’s 6-0 USVI win.
In the girls match, the U.S. Virgin Islands dropped another close match to Turks and Caicos, following Thursday’s 2-1 defeat.
After a scoreless first half, Turks and Caicos’ U-15s put home the match’s lone goal in the 61st minute by midfielder Syniah Forbes Chambers.
The Youth Invitational Tournament friendlies series concludes today, with the USVI U-15 girls opening against Turks and Caicos at 4 p.m. at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex. The USVI-Turks and Caicos boys match will follow after the conclusion of the girls game.