The U.S. Virgin Islands under-15 national baseball team split its first two games in the Copa Del Caribe Beisbol youth baseball tournament, which began Sunday in the Dominican Republic.
The USVI U-15s lost its opening game in the three-team tournament, falling to host-team Dominican Republic 16-1 in five innings on Sunday, but bounced back two days later to beat Haiti 9-3 on Tuesday at the Dominican Air Base Playing Field in San Isidro, Dominican Republic.
The tournament is being held by the Caribbean Baseball Confederation, and is the first time the USVI has had a team in the Copa Del Caribe tournament since 2019.
The U.S. Virgin Islands is now 1-1 in tournament play, with two games remaining — against Haiti (0-2) on Friday, and the finale against the Dominican Republic (2-0) on Saturday, May 28.
Dominican Republic 16, U.S. Virgin Islands 1 (5 innings): The USVI U-15s were kept in check by the Dominican Republic, which held the Eagles to just two hits in Sunday’s rule-shortened game.
Starter Tyrone Lake took the loss for the U.S. Virgin Islands, allowing 11 runs (eight earned) off nine hits and three walks over two-plus innings.
The USVI broke the shutout in the top of the third inning, with Glen Maduro III’s single driving home Ervin Dorsett. Derek Morales also had a hit for the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Daniel Pena got the win in relief for the Dominican Republic, throwing two innings of no-hit ball with six strikeouts.
The Dominican Republic had 17 hits, led by three hits each from Joan Sosa, Andri Batista and Joel Ramirez. Ramirez also had four RBIs, with Batista adding three RBIs and Sosa driving in two runs.
U.S. Virgin Islands 9, Haiti 3: The USVI U-15s overcame an early deficit behind a strong pitching performance by Maduro to beat Haiti in their second tournament game.
Maduro threw a four-hitter for the U.S. Virgin Islands, allowing only one earned run and four walks while striking out a tournament-high 14 batters over seven innings to get the win.
Haiti had taken a 3-0 lead through two innings, but the USVI broke loose in the bottom of the third and fourth innings.
The U.S. Virgin Islands connected for four runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead, then tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the fourth. The USVI also scored a run in the bottom of the sixth.
The U.S. Virgin Islands had six hits off five different pitchers for Haiti, which walked 10 batters and committed three errors.
Morales and Dequan Duncan each had two hits for the USVI, with Morales driving in a run and Duncan scoring once. Lake had a hit, drove in three runs and scored twice, and Maduro added a hit and scored twice.
Starter Henrique Antoine took the loss for Haiti, allowing four runs (two of them earned) off two hits and four walks in 2 2/3rd innings, with two strikeouts.