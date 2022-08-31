The U.S. Virgin Islands under-17 boys national soccer team opens group play today in Florida for the CONCACAF Under-17 Championships Qualifiers tournament.
The USVI, playing in Group B, will face Caribbean rival Puerto Rico at 9:10 a.m. today at the IMG Academy’s soccer complex in Bradenton, Fla.
The U.S. Virgin Islands’ remaining Group B matches are against Aruba on Friday, Martinique on Sunday, and Anguilla on Tuesday, Sept. 6. All three are scheduled for a 9 a.m. start.
The top finisher in each of the four groups advances to the 2023 CONCACAF Under-17 Championships, which will be played Feb. 11-16, 2023, at two sites in Guatemala, Guatemala City and Antigua Guatemala.
Making up the Dashing Eagles’ U-17 roster are forwards Averad Penn, Romello Cuffy, Jackson Watkins and J’din Flemming; midfielders Andrew Bornn, Justice Wills, Zion Smith, Devante Larsen, Vinish Naik, Quinn Scott and William Thompson; defenders Matthew Meyers, Jaeden Joseph, Zachary Mitchell, Matthew Meyer and Damien Victorin; and goalkeepers Gavin Johnson and Khalid Warrel.
Heading up the U.S. Virgin Islands squad is head coach Alexi Bedford, with Fabian Felix the assistant coach and Tyler Pletcher the goalkeeper coach. The rest of the USVI staff is team doctor Dr. Sheldon Marcelle, equipment manager David Bannis, physiotherapist Kirk Goldsen, team manager Don-Luke George, high performance manager Gilberto Damiano and technical director Eustace Bailey.