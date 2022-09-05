The U.S. Virgin Islands under-17 boys national soccer team lost its third straight group-play match in the 2022 CONCACAF Under-17 Championship Qualifiers, getting shut out by Martinique 12-0 on Sunday in Florida.
Martinique picked up its first win at the CONCACAF U-17 Championship Qualifiers behind the play of defender Matheo Demoniere-Leprix and forward Donovan Roque, who had four goals each for “Les Matinino.”
Midfielder Noa Thine scored twice in the first half for Martinique, with goals in the 34th and 43rd minutes, as well as a 40th-minute goal by midfielder Noah Le Curieux-Lafayette to put Les Matinino ahead 3-0 at the halftime break.
Then Demoniere-Leprix and Roque opened the floodgates for Martinique in the second half. Dominiere-Leprix had goals in the 48th, 54th, 80th and 83rd minutes, while Roque scored in the 58th, 74th, 87th and 88th minutes. The USVI also had an own goal for Martinique in the second half.
The loss, the Dashing Eagles’ third straight shutout, drops them to 0-3-0 in Group B, with one match remaining – on Tuesday against Anguilla (0-2-0) at the IMG Academy soccer complex in Bradenton, Fla.
Meanwhile, Martinique moved to third in the group standings at 1-1-0 (three points), behind Aruba (3-0-0, nine points) and Puerto Rico (2-0-0, six points).