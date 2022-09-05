The U.S. Virgin Islands under-17 boys national soccer team lost its third straight group-play match in the 2022 CONCACAF Under-17 Championship Qualifiers, getting shut out by Martinique 12-0 on Sunday in Florida.

Martinique picked up its first win at the CONCACAF U-17 Championship Qualifiers behind the play of defender Matheo Demoniere-Leprix and forward Donovan Roque, who had four goals each for “Les Matinino.”