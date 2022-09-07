The U.S. Virgin Islands’ under-17 boys national soccer team wrapped up play at the 2022 CONCACAF U-17 Championship Qualifiers tournament in Florida with a 2-0 loss to Anguilla on Tuesday.

The USVI finished at the bottom of the Group B standings at 0-4-0, and saw its losing streak in international competition extended to 18 consecutive matches over 16 years, according to international soccer database Soccerway.com. The USVI’s last win came Aug. 18, 2006, a 2-1 victory over Antigua and Barbuda in the 2007 CONCACAF U-17 Championship Qualifiers.