The U.S. Virgin Islands’ under-17 boys national soccer team wrapped up play at the 2022 CONCACAF U-17 Championship Qualifiers tournament in Florida with a 2-0 loss to Anguilla on Tuesday.
The USVI finished at the bottom of the Group B standings at 0-4-0, and saw its losing streak in international competition extended to 18 consecutive matches over 16 years, according to international soccer database Soccerway.com. The USVI’s last win came Aug. 18, 2006, a 2-1 victory over Antigua and Barbuda in the 2007 CONCACAF U-17 Championship Qualifiers.
The U.S. Virgin Islands U-17 boys also suffered their 10th straight shutout loss in an international match, and have been outscored 110-3 during the USVI’s 18-match losing streak.
Meanwhile, Puerto Rico remains tied with Aruba atop the group standings at 3-0-0 (nine points), with the two frontrunners playing their final match today at the IMG Academy soccer complex in Bradenton, Fla. Martinique and Anguilla – both tied for third at 1-2-0 (three points) – also play their final match today.
In Tuesday’s match, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Anguilla battled to a scoreless tie in the first half. But Anguilla broke the match open midway through the second half when midfielder Jaren Smeins scored in the 62nd minute.
Anguilla then added an insurance goal and sealed its first win in the CONCACAF Qualifier later in the half when midfielder Rochard Grant scored in the 83rd minute.
X The British Virgin Islands’ under-17 boys national soccer team wraps up play in its group in the 2022 CONCACAF U-17 Championship Qualifiers when it plays St. Martin.
The BVI U-17s are fifth in the six-team Group A at 0-3-1 (one point), while St. Martin is last at 0-4-0. Today’s match is at 9 a.m. Atlantic at the IMG Academy soccer complex in Bradenton, Fla.
Bermuda remains undefeated in group play at 4-0-0 (12 points), one game ahead of Bonaire (3-1-0, nine points). Guyana is third at 2-1-1 (seven points), a half-game up on the Bahamas at 2-2-0 (six points).
In today’s other Group A matches, the Bahamas plays Bonaire at 9 a.m. and Bermuda takes on Guyana at 11:15 a.m.