The U.S. Virgin Islands under-19 girls national volleyball team came away from its trip to Puerto Rico over the weekend with a seventh-place finish in the NORCECA Pan American Cup tournament.
The USVI National Team wrapped up tournament play with a 1-4 overall record after defeating Honduras 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-17) in the final classification match Sunday in Ciudad de Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico.
The U.S. Virgin Islands went 0-3 in Group A during round-robin play, finishing fourth in its group, then lost to Canada 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-13) in consolation play on Saturday.
Honduras also went 0-3 in Group B, then lost to Dominicana 3-0 (25-9, 25-9, 25-7) in their consolation match, setting up the classification match against the USVI.
The United States won the Pan Am Cup for the second straight year, beating Mexico 3-0 (25-8, 25-18, 25-18) in the final.
Making up the USVI National Team are Zyia Toussaint, Jadyn Webb, Jahyra Thomas, Nikaya Sarauw, Verneeci Caines, Vernecia Caines, Mya Vigilant, Anna Gillens, Krystal Eddy, C’Orna Greene, Jala Dixon and Sapphire Cruz. The head coach is Isaac Raphael.