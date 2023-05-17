The U.S. Virgin Islands under-19 girls national volleyball team came away from its trip to Puerto Rico over the weekend with a seventh-place finish in the NORCECA Pan American Cup tournament.

The USVI National Team wrapped up tournament play with a 1-4 overall record after defeating Honduras 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-17) in the final classification match Sunday in Ciudad de Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico.