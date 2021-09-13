The U.S. Virgin Islands under-20 women’s national soccer team will open play today in the CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Championship qualifying tournament, being held in Willemstad, Curacao.
The USVI U-20 team is one of 12 nations competing in the qualifying tournament, from which the top finisher in each of four groups advances to the tournament’s knockout stage, which will be played in the first quarter of 2020.
Those four teams will be joined by the qualifiers from the Group Stage, from which 16 teams are entered, broken up into groups of four.
The top three finishers in each group move on to the knockout round as well, from which the top three finishers qualify for the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.
The U.S. Virgin Islands, playing in Group A in the qualifying tournament, opens against Bermuda at 5:30 p.m. today, then faces Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The final Group A match will have Bermuda take on Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
All three matches will be held at Ergilio Hato Stadium in Willemstad.
The makeup of the USVI U-20 women’s team has not been revealed by the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association. USVISA officials did not respond to emails as of The Daily News’ deadline Sunday night.
The other teams in the qualifying tournament are:
• Anguilla, the Bahamas and the Cayman Islands in Group B.
• Antigua and Barbuda, Curacao and Saint Lucia in Group C.
• Belize, Grenada and Suriname in Group D.