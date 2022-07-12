The U.S. Virgin Islands’ under-19 and under-21 women’s volleyball teams both came away with titles during the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association’s Youth and Junior Championships, which concluded Monday in Trinidad.
On Sunday, the USVI’s U-21 squad captured its first-ever CAZOVA championship, completing an undefeated run through the tournament by shutting out Suriname 3-0 (25-22, 25-9, 25-19) in the title match at the Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in San Fernando, Trinidad.
The following day, the U.S. Virgin Islands’ U-19 squad added the second title to the V.I. Volleyball Federation’s trophy case, beating Martinque 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-14) on Monday afternoon to also cap an undefeated tournament run.
A key to both USVI wins was outside hitter Anna Gillens, who earned Most Valuable Player honors in both the U-21 and U-19 divisions.
In addition to being named the U-21 MVP, Gillens was one of three USVI players to earn awards in the division. She was named one of two Best Outside Hitter award winners. Teammate Ayanna Pharoah was named Best Setter, Tyannah Lake was one of two Best Middle Blocker winners and Kyeana Biggs was named Best Opposite Player.
In the U-19 division, in addition to her MVP award, Gillens was also named the division’s top scorer and was one of two Best Outside Hitter Award winners.
Despite missing team captain Alek-Wek Raphael in the final — she suffered a left knee injury in the USVI’s final round-robin match — the U.S. Virgin Islands went on to claim its first U-21 title in its first finals appearance since coming in second to Trinidad and Tobago in the 2012 tournament.
It also earned the USVI a slot in the North, Central America and Caribbean (NORCECA) Volleyball Confederation’s U-21 Women’s Continental Championships, scheduled for April 16-24, 2023, in the United States.
“I have been champions with so many teams before, but this is the first time I have reached these heights with my country and the feeling is just amazing,” USVI U-21 coach Isaac Raphael said in a prepared release. “Throughout the tournament the girls have been amazing and even when their captain [Alek-Wek] went down with the injury, they never buckled but instead lifted their game to another level, and I’m very proud of them.”
The USVI U-21 women advanced to the finals by taking round-robin matches over Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-11) on Thursday and Suriname 3-0 (25-23, 25-11, 25-15) on Saturday.
In the U-19 girls final, the U.S. Virgin Islands also claimed its first CAZOVA title in its first final appearance since 2007, when it lost to Trinidad and Tobago. It also earned the USVI a berth in the NORCECA Volleyball Confederation’s U-19 Continental Championship, scheduled for Feb. 5-13, 2023, in Puerto Rico.
The USVI only lost one set in an undefeated run through round-robin play, with wins over Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-5) on Friday, against Martinique 3-1 (20-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-23) on Saturday, and against Suriname 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-17) on Sunday.
That sent the USVI into the finals for a rematch against Martinique, whose only round-robin loss came against the USVI. Martinique advanced with wins over Suriname 3-0 (25-21, 25-11, 25-22) on Thursday, and against Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 (25-9, 25-17, 25-22) on Sunday.
• The U.S. Virgin Islands under-21 men’s volleyball team went 0-4 in round-robin play in the CAZOVA championships to finish fifth overall. The USVI suffered losses to Trinidad and Tobago 3-2 (25-18, 21-25, 25-20, 10-25, 15-9) on Thursday, to Suriname 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-17) on Friday, to Jamaica 3-0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-17) on Saturday, and to Haiti 3-0 (25-14, 25-7, 25-17) on Sunday.