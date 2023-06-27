The U.S. Virgin Islands has earned medals in 12 different sports at the Central American and Caribbean Games over the decades.
Now the USVI is in position to add a 13th sport, as the territory’s senior women’s national basketball team became medal contenders during the 2023 CAC Games in El Salvador.
The USVI Women’s National Team have a shot at their first-ever CAC Games medal after beating Centro Caribe Sports 70-55 in their final group-play game Monday afternoon.
The win left the U.S. Virgin Islands in second place in Group A with a 2-1 record, just behind the Dominican Republic at 3-0.
Mexico was third at 1-2, with the CCS squad — made up of players from Guatemala, whose national Olympic committee has been suspended by the International Olympic Committee last October — finishing 0-3.
The top two teams from each group advance to the semifinals, with the USVI scheduled to play Group B winner Puerto Rico (3-0) in today’s semifinals. The Dominican Republic will play Group B runner-up Cuba (2-1) in the second semifinal.
Natalie Kleeman-Day scored a game-high 21 points and added eight rebounds and six assists for the USVI, which used a 21-3 run in the third quarter to pull away from Centro Caribe Sports.
Anisha George had a double-double with 13 points and a game-high 19 rebounds, and November Morton added 13 points.
Sailing: St. Croix’s Peter Stanton, a bronze medalist for the USVI in the 2018 CAC Games, finished eighth and sixth in his first two races in the men’s Sunfish class Monday.
That left Stanton tied for seventh (with Cuba’s Manuel Lugo) in the 11-boat Sunfish field with 14 points.
In the men’s ILCA 7 (Laser Standard) class, Tortola’s Thad Lettsome and St. Croix’s Mathieu Dale sit eighth and ninth in points after two races.
Lettsome has 16 points after finishing seventh and ninth Monday, while Dale has 18 points after finishing eighth and 10th in the 16-boat Laser field.
Swimming: Max Wilson missed out on earning the USVI’s first medal in swimming in more than 30 years, finishing fourth in the final of the men’s 100-meter backstroke.
Wilson, a rising sophomore on Florida State University’s swim team, completed Monday night’s final — delayed nearly two hours by thunderstorms — in 56.64 seconds.
That was just over a half-second behind bronze medalist Diego Camacho of Mexico (56.10), and nearly a full second behind gold medalist Omar Pinzon of Colombia (55.66).
Puerto Rico’s Yeziel Morales got the silver medal in 56.05.
Wilson put himself into the finals after winning his heat race in the men’s 100-meter backstroke in 56.33 seconds, leading the eight qualifiers for the A Final.
• Natalia Kuipers finished fifth in her heat race in the women’s 200-meter butterfly in 2 minutes, 29.76 seconds, good for 10th place overall.
• Riley Miller finished fourth in her heat race in the women’s 100-meter freestyle in 1:02.13, good for 27th overall out of 32 entries.
• Lindsay Barr finished sixth in her heat race in the women’s 100-meter freestyle in 1:05.14, good for 29th overall out of 32 entries.
• Adriel Sanes finished fifth in his heat race in the men’s 50-meter butterfly in 25.61 seconds, good for 16th overall out of 32 entries.
Beach Volleyball: The USVI women’s team of Amber Bennett and Cristian Almeida closed out play Monday morning by beating Belize’s Nelissa Ramirez and Shantell Arnold in the 13th-14th place match 2-0 (21-12, 21-16).
However, the USVI’s men’s team of Marc Lomeli and Austin Pippen forfeited their 11th-12th place match to St. Kitts and Nevis’ Shawn Seabrookes and St. Clair Hodge on Monday afternoon due to an injury to one of the USVI’s players.
Coming up
• Dale and Lettsome will sail their third and fourth races in the men’s ILCA 7 class today, while Stanton will have two races in the men’s Sunfish class.
• Four of the USVI’s swimmers will be in action today. Wilson is entered in the men’s 200-meter backstroke, and Sanes is in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke.
Those two, along with Kuipers and Miller, will also swim in the mixed 4x100-meter freestyle relay.