The U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior women’s national basketball team didn’t want to settle for a silver medal at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games.
Nope, they wanted to end their trip to El Salvador with the big prize — a gold medal.
Mission accomplished.
The USVI Women’s National Team closed out a strong CAC Games tournament run Wednesday night with a 76-72 victory over the Dominican Republic in the gold medal game at the National Gymnasium in San Salvador.
It was the territory’s first-ever gold medal at the CAC Games in basketball — men’s or women’s — and gave the USVI its first medal from the 2023 games.
It’s also the U.S. Virgin Islands’ first CAC Games gold medal since the 2006 event in Cartagena, Colombia, where Cy Thompson won the men’s Laser class in sailing. It’s also the USVI’s 10th gold medal overall in the CAC Games, dating back to 1966.
Anisha George finished with a double-double — a game-high 26 points and 10 rebounds — for the U.S. Virgin Islands, which could see it’s No. 40 FIBA world ranking move up a few steps after its CAC Games run.
Imani Tate added 18 points and nine rebounds, and Natalie Kleeman-Day had 12 points.
Cesarina Capellan led the 35th-ranked Dominican Republic with 24 points. Esmery Martinez added 17 points and eight rebounds, and Yohanna Morton had 16 points.
In other games Wednesday, Puerto Rico earned the bronze medal, holding off Cuba 73-67 in the 3rd-4th place game; Mexico won the 5th-6th place game over El Salvador 65-60; while the Centro Caribe Sports team — made up of players from Guatemala, whose national Olympic committee was suspended by the IOC last October — won the 7th-8th place game, beating Costa Rica 56-49.
Elsewhere at the CAC Games:
Swimming: St. Thomas’ Max Wilson swam in his second final in as many days, finishing fifth in the men’s 50-meter backstroke’s A Final on Wednesday night at the Merliot Aquatics Center in San Salvador.
Wilson, a rising sophomore on Florida State University’s swim team, finished his final in 26.09 seconds, just over a second behind gold medalist Lamar Taylor of the Bahamas (25.08).
Still, Wilson’s time was good enough to break the former USVI record of 26.16 seconds, set by Red Tullius during the 2016 World Championships.
Dylan Carter of Trinidad and Tobago earned the silver medal in 25.55 seconds, with the bronze medal going to Mexico’s Diego Camacho (25.68).
Wilson qualified for the A Final by winning his heat race earlier Wednesday in 26.13 seconds, good for third overall behind Taylor and Camacho.
Two other U.S. Virgin Islands swimmers raced in heats Wednesday:
• St. Croix’s Natalia Kuipers, a rising senior on Bryant University’s swim team, finished fourth in her heat in the women’s 800-meter freestyle in 9 minutes, 33.38 seconds, good for 12th out of the 13 entries.
• Adriel Sanes, who completed his grad school year on Auburn University’s swim team, finished eighth in his heat in the men’s 100-meter butterfly in 58.67 seconds, good for 21st overall.
Two V.I. swimmers — St. Thomas’ Lindsay Barr and St. Croix’s Riley Miller — will attempt to make the finals in two events during today’s final day of competition, with both entered in the women’s 200-meter backstroke and 50-meter freestyle.
Sanes is also entered in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke, while Wilson will compete in the men’s 50-meter freestyle.
Sailing: A second day of poor wind conditions on Lake Ilopango kept the competitors off the water save for a brief period in mid-afternoon, forcing race officials to again suspend racing for the day.
The three Virgin Islands sailors — St. Croix’s Peter Stanton in the men’s Sunfish class, and St. Croix’s Mathieu Dale and Tortola’s Thad Lettsome in the men’s ILCA 7 (Laser Standard) class — are scheduled for three races today.