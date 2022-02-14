The U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior women’s national soccer team wrapped up its preparations for its upcoming matches in the CONCACAF Q Qualifiers with a 2-1 loss to Antigua and Barbuda in an international friendly on Sunday.
The USVI Women’s National Team dropped its second straight friendly to the Benna Girls, following its 4-0 loss on Thursday at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix. It was also the Lady Dashing Eagles’ eighth straight loss in international competition, dating to 2018.
Gabrielle De Suza gave Antigua and Barbuda a 1-0 halftime lead thanks to her goal in the 27th minute. But the USVI tied the match late in the second half on Leah Rapuano’s goal in the 87th minute.
However, it didn’t take long for the Benna Girls to reassert control, with Kai Jacobs’ goal two minutes later giving the lead back to Antigua and Barbuda.
The international friendlies are serving as the USVI Women’s National Team’s leadup to its first two matches in the CONCACAF W Qualifiers, which begins later this week.
The U.S. Virgin Islands opens its first round of qualifiers against Guatemala on Wednesday at the Estadio Pensativo in Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala. Match time is 1 p.m. Atlantic. The Lady Dashing Eagles then return to St. Croix to face Costa Rica on Sunday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. Atlantic.
Tickets for the USVI’s CONCACAF Q Qualifier match against Costa Rica will cost $20 for adults and $10 for children under age 12. Tickets will not be available at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex, but must be bought in advance at Eventbrite.com.
