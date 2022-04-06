Nearly two months ago, the U.S. Virgin Islands senior women’s national soccer team had a rough time in its first two group-play matches in the CONCACAF W Qualifiers.
But USVI head coach Jorge Zavala believes the Lady Dashing Eagles may have learned a few things heading into their next two matches, beginning with today’s game against Curacao at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix. Match time is 4 p.m.
“They took a lot out of them, especially the match against Costa Rica [on Feb. 20, a 6-0 loss],” Zavala said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “I think they realized, especially in the second half, that they have the ability to compete.
“In some sense, if we look at the level of teams that we’re playing next, they’re similar to us. We may have an opportunity. We could have some promising results.”
The U.S. Virgin Islands — 0-2-0 in Group B — lost its first two group-play matches by a combined 15-0 score, but were against tougher (and higher-ranked) competition.
The Lady Dashing Eagles — No. 164 in the latest FIFA world rankings — lost 9-0 to 79th-ranked Guatemala (2-0-0) on Feb. 16 in Antigua, Guatemala, where its altitude (nearly 6,000 feet above sea level) affected the USVI’s players. That was followed four days later by the loss to 36th-ranked Costa Rica (2-0-0) at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex.
However, the USVI Women’s National Team will now face teams that are closer to its own FIFA rankings, beginning with today’s match against 171st-ranked Curacao (0-2-0) and following on April 12 against No. 138 St. Kitts and Nevis (1-1-0) at the Warner Park Football Stadium in Basseterre.
“Everything’s always on paper,” Zavala said, “but just watching the games, doing the match analysis and breaking down the players … I think we match up much better than we did against Costa Rica, for example. It’s promising to us from that perspective, and we’re going to try to find some results out of these games.”
That could also mean an end to the U.S. Virgin Islands’ losing streak. Since 2018, the Lady Dashing Eagles are 1-11-0 in international competition, and haven’t won in their past eight matches.
To do that, the USVI Women’s National Team will need to put points on the scoreboard.
Ever since taking a 3-0 shutout victory over Grenada in a FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying match on May 21, 2018, the Lady Dashing Eagles have been outscored 46-1 in their past eight matches, with seven shutouts.
But the U.S. Virgin Islands has had to play more defensively in its last two matches, Zavala said; with the next two matches against teams more at the Lady Dashing Eagles’ level, he expects to be able to attack more.
“The team will look very different than it did against Costa Rica,” Zavala said. “It’s not a team that’s going to have to sit back and defend; with a team that matches up with us on paper, we’re looking to play against them as they’re going to try to play against us.
“They’re probably going to come at us, trying to get forward, and we’re going to try to do the same to them. We’ll see how we match up and who’s the better attacking team, and who’s more organized defensively.”