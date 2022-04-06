ST. CROIX — The U.S. Virgin Islands senior women’s national soccer team nearly saw its three-year scoreless streak in international matches come to an end Wednesday.
Unfortunately for the Lady Dashing Eagles, that streak continues — and so does their nearly four-year-old losing streak.
The USVI Women’s National Team finally had some scoring opportunities in Wednesday’s CONCACAF W Qualifiers group-play match against Curacao. But it was the Lady Blue Stars who took advantage of their chances for a 1-0 victory at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex.
Curacao midfielder Riesmarly Tokaay’s goal in the 23rd minute off a corner kick was the only goal of the match, and gave the Lady Blue Stars their first win in the W Qualifiers (1-2-0 in Group B).
Meanwhile, the Lady Dashing Eagles saw their losing streak in international matches now at nine straight, with their last six all coming by shutouts.
The USVI Women’s National Team is now 0-3-0 in Group B, with one group-play match remaining — April 12 against St. Kitts and Nevis in Basseterre.
After having to play a defensive game in high-scoring losses against Guatemala — No. 79 in FIFA’s latest world rankings — and No. 36 Costa Rica in February, USVI coach Jorge Zavala looked at Wednesday’s match against Curacao as a chance for the 164th-ranked Lady Dashing Eagles to attack more.
“We wanted to go forward,” Zavala said after the match. “In the second half, we created a ton of opportunities; unfortunately, we just couldn’t put it in the back of the net.”
The U.S. Virgin Islands actually had two solid scoring chances against the Lady Blue Stars — in the 37th minute of the first half when midfielder Josie Couch’s shot from inside the penalty area was stopped on a diving save by Curacao goalkeeper Julainy Fanijten Thielman, and midfielder K’Yara Simon was brought down on a double-team just short of the goal box just before the end of regulation time.
“That was a big opportunity,” Zavala said of Simon’s scoring chance, which could have been called a foul on Curacao — giving the USVI a penalty kick opportunity. “I’ll be honest with you, I’d like to see the tape on that. I think there was a foul in the box. We had the opportunity, and maybe we could’ve tied the game.”
Yet the Lady Dashing Eagles also looked a bit rusty at time in the attack — understandable, since they’ve had to play on the defensive.
“Coming in, we’ve had to pack it in and keep numbers behind the ball,” said USVI forward and team captain Bianca Canizio. “We haven’t had the ability to go forward as much, so yeah, of course we’re going to be rusty.
“Moving forward, we need to have more camps and more friendlies. It just comes down to game experience and knowing how to make proper runs and how to support the play, so we can get better looks.”
Curacao also had its opportunities to add to the score, including a goal that was taken away. Tokaay looked to have scored at the 11th-minute, only to have it denied when game officials ruled that USVI goalkeeper Jenna Rehm had been interfered with in the goal box.
Outside of that and the corner kick goal a few minutes later, the U.S. Virgin Islands defense appeared to be able to handle Curacao’s attack. Rehm, who started in goal in the USVI’s loss to Guatemala, made several saves.
That was, in large part, due to the Lady Dashing Eagles looking to put the ball in the Lady Blue Stars’ side of the field as long as possible. But there’s still some work to be done.
“Our transition from defense to offense needs to be a little quicker,” said USVI defender Jordan Crawford. “We need to have a little more of an attacking mindset. We’re lacking on that a little bit, because we’re just used to playing defense.
“But now that we’re seeing that we can compete and actually go on the attack and drive at the goal, we just need to switch from a defensive to an offensive mentality – just be a little bit more aggressive.”