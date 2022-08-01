The U.S. Virgin Islands’ women’s tennis team battled through a close match Saturday in the 15th-16th place match at the Billie Jean King Cup regional tournament in the Dominican Republic.
The USVI, playing in the Americas Group II regional, had to deal with a six-hour rain delay before losing to Jamaica 2-1 at the Centro Nacional de Tenis Parque del Este in Santo Domingo, D.R.
However, it was the U.S. Virgin Islands that had the early advantage in the best-of-three series of individual matches, with Malena Del Olmo overcoming a first-set loss to Jamaica’s Katherine Dibbs before fighting back for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory.
The win by the 17-year-old Del Olmo was the first by a USVI player in the King Cup regional. Before Saturday’s match, the U.S. Virgin Islands went 0-9 in individual matches in its three pool play matches against Peru, Venezuela and Cuba.
But the rain delay in the second individual singles match blunted the USVI’s momentum, with Lisa Messier trailing Jamaica’s Junmoke James 3-1 before the six-hour delay. After play resumed, the 18-year-old Messier won the first game, only to see James reel off nine straight game wins to take the match 6-2, 6-0.
In the deciding doubles match, James and Dibbs teamed up to beat Del Olmo and Messier in two sets, winning 6-3, 6-4 and taking the overall match for Jamaica.