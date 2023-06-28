The U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior women’s national basketball team has guaranteed themselves a medal at the Central American and Caribbean Games.
Whether that will be a gold medal is now in the 40th-ranked USVI Women’s National Team’s hands after its 61-60 upset victory over 10th-ranked Puerto Rico in the CAC Games’ semifinals in El Salvador, ending a 57-year winless streak against their island neighbors.
The U.S. Virgin Islands (3-1) moved into tonight’s gold medal game against 35th-ranked Domincan Republic — a 64-63 winner over 37th-ranked Cuba in the second semifinal — at San Salvador’s Gimnasio Nacional after rallying from a 10-point deficit in the second half to lead 47-44 entering the fourth quarter.
That set up a final period in which the lead swapped hands seven times, with two ties.
Puerto Rico last led 58-57 on Brianna Jones’ 3-pointer with 1 minute, 49 seconds remaining. But Imani Tate followed with her own 3-pointer to put the USVI up 60-58 with 1:31 left.
Mya Hollingshed’s layup tied the game at 60-all with 1:12 left, but Tate came through with a free throw at the 44-second mark to put the U.S. Virgin Islands ahead to stay.
Anisha George came through with a key blocked shot 11 seconds later, and Jones missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Natalie Kleeman-Day had a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead the U.S. Virgin Islands. Ephraim and Tate added 15 points each, and George finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Jacqueline Benitez had a game-high 22 points for Puerto Rico, with Hollingshed adding 13 points.
Swimming: St. Thomas’ Max Wilson finished second in the B Final in the men’s 200-meter backstroke in 2 minutes, 8.11 seconds at the Merliot Aquatics Complex in San Salvador.
Wilson, a rising sophomore on Florida State University’s swim team, qualified for the B Final by coming in fourth in his heat race in 2:09.35, good for 10th out of 16 entries.
• St. Croix’s Adriel Sanes also made it into a B Final, this in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke, finishing fourth in 29.27 seconds, good for 13th out of the 16 entries.
Sanes, who finished up his grad school year on Auburn University’s swim team, qualified for the B Final by finishing fourth in his heat in 29.34, good for 10th out of 26 entries.
• The USVI’s mixed 4x100-meter freestyle relay team finished fifth in its heat in 3:54.51, good for 11th out of 12 entries. In addition to Wilson and Sanes, swimming legs for the USVI were St. Croix’s Natalia Kuipers and Riley Miller.
Sailing: Little to no winds on Lake Ilopango west of San Salvador led race officials to call off Tuesday’s races.
The Virgin Islands’ three sailing entries — St. Croix’s Peter Stanton in the men’s Sunfish class, and St. Croix’s Mathieu Dale and Tortola’s Thad Lettsome in the men’s ILCA 7 (Laser Standard) class — will resume today.
• The U.S. Virgin Islands will play the Dominican Republic at 9:30 p.m. Atlantic Time in the gold medal game for women’s basketball.
• Three USVI swimmers are in action today. Kuipers will swim in the A Final in the women’s 800-meter freestyle, while Wilson will swim his heat in the men’s 50-meter backstroke and Sanes in the men’s 50-meter butterfly.
