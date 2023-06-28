The U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior women’s national basketball team has guaranteed themselves a medal at the Central American and Caribbean Games.

Whether that will be a gold medal is now in the 40th-ranked USVI Women’s National Team’s hands after its 61-60 upset victory over 10th-ranked Puerto Rico in the CAC Games’ semifinals in El Salvador, ending a 57-year winless streak against their island neighbors.

