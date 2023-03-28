The U.S. Virgin Islands senior men’s national team wraps up group play in the 2022-2023 version of the CONCACAF Nations League tournament today against Sint Maarten.
The match will be played at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix, beginning at 4 p.m.
The Dashing Eagles — 1-3-1 (four points) in League C, Group A — are looking to avoid finishing last in its four-nation group, while Sint Maarten (2-1-2, eight points) are in contention to claim the group title, earn a berth in the CONCACAF Gold Cup Prelims and earn promotion to League B for the 2023-2023 Nations League.
Sint Maarten trails group leader Bonaire (3-1-1, 10 points) in the standings after taking their last head-to-head match Saturday by a 6-1 score. Bonaire faces Turks and Caicos Islands (2-3-0, six points) at 7 p.m. today at Antonio Treinidad Stadium in Rincon, Puerto Rico.
A Sint Maarten win, coupled with a Bonaire loss, would give Sint Maarten the group title outright. A Sint Maarten loss to the USVI, no matter the outcome of Bonaire’s match, would give Bonaire the title.
However, with a Sint Maarten win, a Bonaire tie with Turks and Caicos Islands would force a tiebreaker — the goal differential in all of the group matches.
Meanwhile, a U.S. Virgin Islands win (coupled with a Turks and Caicos Islands loss) would move the Dashing Eagles to third in the group standings. However, a USVI win and Turks and Caicos tie would bring on another tiebreaker.
The Dashing Eagles are expected to have their full 23-man roster on hand for today’s match. Five players had to miss Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Turks and Caicos Islands due to the territory’s COVID-19 policies. All five had not received COVID vaccinations.