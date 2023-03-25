The U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national soccer team may not have a chance to advance in CONCACAF’s Nations League competition.
But USVI National Team head coach Gilberto Damiano and his players are still taking the final two group play matches seriously — because of how the Dashing Eagles may finish in the standings.
The U.S. Virgin Islands opens its final round of group play in League C, Group A today against Turks and Caicos Islands at the TCIFA National Academy field in Providenciales. Three days later, the Dashing Eagles host Sint Maarten at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix.
The USVI is currently third in the four-team Group A standings at 1-2-1 (four points), just a point behind Sint Maarten at 1-1-2 (five points) and a point ahead of Turks and Caicos Islands at 1-3-0 (three points). Bonaire leads the group at 3-0-1 (10 points).
Should by chance Bonaire lose both of its remaining matches — against Sint Maarten today at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex, and against Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday in Rincon, Bonaire — and the Dashing Eagles go 2-0, it would create a tie for the top spot in the Group A standings.
While the tiebreaker would swing Bonaire’s way — thanks to its two victories over the USVI last June — the runner-up finish would be the U.S. Virgin Islands’ best showing in Nations League play since 2018.
“It’s games that we are taking very serious,” Damiano said in a telephone interview Wednesday from the USVI’s training camp on the Turks and Caicos Islands, where the team has been working out since March 18.
“We really want to continue the progression we’ve achieved, the positive results with regards to our style of play. We want to reach a higher level from the first games that we played. That’s why we’re taking these games very seriously.”
And it’s not just wishful thinking on Damiano’s part — both of the Dashing Eagles’ upcoming matches are very winnable, based on recent results.
In the first round of Nations League group play matches last June, the U.S. Virgin Islands battled to a 1-all tie against Sint Maarten; three days later, the USVI defeated Turks and Caicos Islands 3-2.
That win ended the Dashing Eagles’ nine-match winless streak in international competition, dating back to October 2019, as well as the first-ever win at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex. Before that, the USVI’s last win came on Sept. 8, 2019, a 2-1 victory over Saint Martin in a Nations League group play match.
“The first thing we always share with the players is that we have to respect their opponents,” Damiano said. “Against Sint Maarten, we kind of controlled the first half, but we gave away a goal towards the end of the game. It’s a team we have to respect — they have lots of international players, and they’ve had some good results.
“Against Turks and Caicos, it’s going to be an interesting game. That first game against them, it probably could have gone either way. Both teams had plenty of chances — we really dominated the first half, but we gave them chances to counterattack and be dangerous.
“We have to respect the teams. One thing for sure, we’re going to give our best.”
However, the USVI National Team will be missing several players for its match against Turks and Caicos Islands. According to Damiano, five players were forced to miss the match due to the territory’s COVID-19 policies regarding visitors to the island.
“A few players could not travel because the Turks and Caicos Islands have a restriction that if you are not vaccinated, you are not allowed to get in the country,” Damiano said. “But as everything in life, not having some of the players that should here opens up the opportunity for the younger players to really show their capabilities and what they can provide the team with.
“At the end of the day, we’re really looking at a long-term development process, and looking at how these young players perform is very important. Watching them in an official game, we can really look at how we can help their journey. I’m really looking forward to see what they can bring to the table.”