ST. THOMAS — Ever since the U.S. Virgin Islands Lacrosse Association was founded just over two years ago, its organizers have taken baby steps towards having a team participate on the world stage.
But the USVILA will take a big step forward later this year when its men’s national team takes part in the 2022 Pan American Lacrosse Association’s qualifying tournament — scheduled for July 17-27 in Medellin, Colombia — for the 2023 World Championships later this year.
“In my honest opinion, we’re ahead of where I thought we would be as far as identifying players and being able to fill out a 23-man roster,” said Rich Carter, the USVILA’s vice president and executive director, and one of the organization’s co-founders. “Initially, we only knew of a handful of [players], but through social media I’ve tracked down people, I’ve followed up with people and I’ve formed relationships with people.
“The passion of the local guys has been amazing. They’re holding practices twice a week, and they’re getting 16-17 players at each practice. Their commitment level is also been one of the major driving factors in the development of the men’s program.”
The USVILA held a training camp for its men’s national team last weekend at the Antilles School field, with nearly 30 players — the 23-man national team roster, plus several others who joined up more recently — taking part in the three-day camp.
“It was amazing — a night-and-day, head-and-shoulders difference from when we all got together for our first-ever high-speed camp on St. Thomas [last May],” said USVI National Team head coach Matt Casey, a nine-year veteran of Major League Lacrosse who is now a teacher and lacrosse coach in Florida.
“The skill level was high, the energy was amazing — and contagious. You couldn’t have asked for a better group of guys to be around.”
That’s a big step forward since the USVI Lacrosse Association was founded in October 2019. While it became a full member of the Pan American Lacrosse Association and an associate member of World Lacrosse in November 2020, the USVILA didn’t play in its first international tournament — the PALA Sixes Cup, a 6-on-6 player format — until last September.
The U.S. Virgin Islands — playing in the men’s tournament — finished fifth out of six teams with a 2-3 record, taking wins over Puerto Rico and Panama, but losing to both of Colombia’s teams in round-robin play.
The USVI then beat Colombia’s Yellow team in the fifth-place match.
Just getting to that point was a challenge for Carter and the other officers in the USVI Lacrosse Association, considering they have players spread over all three islands in the territory, and even some located stateside.
“In international lacrosse, the two biggest challenges are time and money,” Carter said.
“Because most programs outside of the [United States], Canada, England and the Iriquois [Confederacy and Haudenosaunee Nation, considered an independent entity by World Lacrosse], they’re similar to us — they’ve got guys all over the place.
“Yeah, it is a challenge, because guys have to take time off from work, then they’ve got to spend money to travel. Whether it’s the stadeside guys coming down, or we do an event in Florida and it’s the local guys having to come up. That’s why we did the [USVI National Team] tryouts in Florida, because it’s a central location. … But we’re not going to see the full team together again until we land in Colombia in July.”
Still, the USVI Lacrosse Association is ready to take its next step — in more ways than one.
As an associate member of World Lacrosse, the USVILA’s final step towards attaining full membership is to take part in a World Lacrosse-sanctioned tournament — in this case, the PALA qualifier in Colombia.
However, under the current World Lacrosse regulations, the U.S. Virgin Islands would still not be able to qualify for the 2023 World Championships — scheduled for June 21-July 1, 2023, in San Diego, Calif. — even if it finished among the top four in the PALA qualifier.
But once that full membership is attained, Carter said it would open the doors for the U.S. Virgin Islands Lacrosse Association to expand — a women’s team, junior teams, even indoor lacrosse.
“It was some tough news,” when USVILA officials were informed of the rules, Carter said. “But we’re going, and we can win that event. But if we finish in the top four, it’d be tough giving up that spot so someone else can go [to the World Championships].
“Still, I think we’ve got an excellent chance to finish in the top four. We’re right there with two or three other teams to finish among the top four.”