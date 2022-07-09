Former U.S. Virgin Islands National Team forward Nicolas Claxton has opted to return to the Brooklyn Nets, signing what team officials called “a multi-year contract” late Thursday.
While Nets officials did not release the terms of the deal, published reports said that Claxton – whose family is from St. Thomas -- signed a two-year contract worth a guaranteed $20 million.
According to sports data website Spotrac.com, which tracks contracts of professional athletes, the 23-year-old Claxton’s new deal will pay out nearly five times what he made during his rookie contract, a three-year deal worth just over $4.1 million.
“Nic is an ascending player who has only begun to scratch the surface of what he’s capable of on both ends of the court,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a prepared release. “With his defensive versatility and developing offensive skillset, we believe Nic has a bright future ahead of him and we’re looking forward to his continued growth in Brooklyn.”
Claxton, taken by the Nets with the 31st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has played in 94 games over the past three seasons, missing time due to a series of injuries.
However, when Claxton has been healthy and on the court, he’s been able to produce for the Nets. This past season, he averaged 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and just over a block per game.
He’s done even better in the postseason – in Brooklyn’s first-round series against Boston, Claxton averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks, and shot 79.2% from the field.