U.S. Virgin Islands golfer Kevin O’Connell finished 50th after Sunday’s final round in the Latin America Amateur Championship golf tournament in La Romana, Dominican Republic.
The 39-year-old O’Connell, of St. Croix, posted rounds of 5-over-par 77 on Saturday and 6-over 78 on Sunday to finish the four-day tournament at 17-over 305.
During Saturday’s round at the Casa de Campo Resort’s Teeth of the Dog course, O’Connell had one birdie — on the par-5 18th hole — offset by five bogeys, including a double-bogey on the par-3 16th hole. He also had bogeys on the 4th, 8th, 11th and 13th holes.
On Sunday, O’Connell had his worst round of the tournament by failing to record a single birdie, after making six over the first three rounds. But he did have five bogeys, including a double bogey on the par-5 5th hole. He also bogeyed the 2nd, 8th, 9th and 18th holes.
Aaron Jarvis, 19, of the Cayman Islands won the Latin America Amateur, with the UNLV freshman sinking a birdie on the 18th hole for a one-shot victory.
Jarvis was one shot out of the lead when he left his second shot on No. 18 just short, only to have it take a big hop onto the green. He then two-putted for birdie to finish the tournament at 7-under 281.
Jarvis, who shot a 3-under 69 Sunday, earned a berth in both the Masters at Augusta National and the British Open at St. Andrews with his Latin America Amateur title.
Jarvis will be the first player from the Cayman Islands to compete in both majors.
Brazil’s Fred Biondi, who plays on Florida’s golf team, held a one-shot lead until he bogeyed No. 17 and shot par on the 18th hole for an even-par 72.
That left Biondi as part of a four-way tie for second at 6-under 282 along with Argentina’s Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira and Vincente Marzilio, and Mexico’s Santiago De La Fuente.
Puerto Rico’s Roberto Nieves finished sixth after shooting a 2-over 74 on Sunday. That left him with a 5-under 283 for the tournament.