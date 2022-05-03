The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association has shaken up the way it’s selecting its Men’s National Team.
By doing so, USVISA officials hope that they can pave the way for the U.S. Virgin Islands to advance to the next level in the CONCACAF Nations League, which begins group play next month.
On Tuesday, USVI Men’s National Team head coach Gilberto Damiano announced 19 members of the 23-man travel squad for the first round of group-play games.
Named to the U.S. Virgin Islands’ CONCACAF Nations League squad are goalkeepers Lionel Brown and Dylan Ramos; defenders Jett Blaschka, Dusty Good, Karson Kendall, Quinn Farrell, Kassall Greene, Joshua Ramos and Zahmyre Harris; midfielders Mackie Taylor, Julius Brown, William Shaffer, Raejae Joseph and Kersan Marcellin; and forwards Jimson St. Louis, J.C. Mack, Timothy Herring, Ramesses McGuiness and Orion Mills.
“It has been an interesting process,” Damiano said during Tuesday’s teleconference announcing the team. “We started last year, actually, with planning for the tournaments. That includes the camps and tryouts [for the National Team].
“We’ve been looking at all the players individually on the mainland, the players that are aboard, and the players that are on the islands as well. We wanted to make sure we create something special for the CONCACAF Nations League.”
Damiano said the remaining four players on the travel squad — a third goalkeeper, and one defender, midfielder and forward — as well as a seven-man reserve squad will be announced Sunday, May 8.
“It has been really good, something the players have enjoyed,” Damiano said. “We have a good group of players that are willing to sacrifice, because there has to be some sacrifice involved. Players have to put the work in at home and with their clubs, so when they come to the National Team to represent their country, they’ll do so at the highest level.”
Most of the names on the USVI National Team have past international tournament experience — 14 have played for the territory in either FIFA World Cup qualifiers or past CONCACAF Nations League matches — but the process to select the team is different this time around, Damiano said.
“We were very careful in how we selected these players,” Damiano said. “It’s all about building a culture of being excited and being proud … but of also working hard to try to get a place on the National Team.
“It’s amazing to see how players buying into the program, and there is competition now. They have to look after themselves, and they have to do their best to come prepared to represent their country.”
Damiano and the USVI coaching staff held a series of camps and tryout sessions both in the territory — the last will be held Saturday on St. Thomas — and on the mainland United States. That group then sat down to make the initial team selections, Damiano said.
“All credit to the players — they’re the ones responsible for creating a healthy environment by buying into why we do this,” Damiano said. “By doing this, everyone will understand and buy into the process.
“The reason why we want to work our socks off to be the best we can is to give back to the people, and make sure we create a better future.”
That means advancing through the CONCACAF Nations League, in which the U.S. Virgin Islands plays in League C – the lowest of the three levels.
In this year’s tournament, the USVI is playing in Group A along with Bonaire, Turks and Caicos Islands and Sint Maarten.
The U.S. Virgin Islands will play four matches over a 12-day span — home matches against Turks and Caicos Islands on June 6 and Bonaire on June 11 against Bonaire; and away matches against Sint Maarten on June 3 and Bonaire on June 14.
The remaining two group-play matches will be played in March 2023 — at home against Sint Maarten on March 28, and away against Turks and Caicos Islands on March 25.
The top team in each of League C’s four groups will earn relegation — advancement — to League B (with the bottom four League B teams dropping to League C), as well as qualify for the next CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers later in 2023.