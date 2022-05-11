The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association has finalized its roster for its upcoming CONCACAF Nations League group-play games, officials announced Tuesday morning.
The remaining four players for the USVI Men’s National Team’s 23-player roster, as well as a seven-player reserve squad, were named after a final round of tryouts held Saturday on St. Thomas.
Named to the Dashing Eagles’ travel squad were goalkeeper Erik Mozzo, defender John Engerman, midfielder Nakeeme Julian and forward Naqwan Henry.
The seven-man reserve squad — which would be called up in case of injuries on the travel squad — are goalkeeper Whelan Joseph, midfielders Tyler Humphrey, Alexi Spiros and Louis Thomas; forwards Matthew Roth and Aidan Griffith, and defenders Kidaniel Perez and Deve Barbour.
The remaining 19 players on the USVI Men’s National Team were announced May 3 — goalkeepers Lionel Brown and Dylan Ramos; defenders Jett Blaschka, Dusty Good, Karson Kendall, Quinn Farrell, Kassall Greene, Joshua Ramos and Zahmyre Harris; midfielders Mackie Taylor, Julius Brown, William Shaffer, Raejae Joseph and Kersan Marcellin; and forwards Jimson St. Louis, J.C. Mack, Timothy Herring, Ramesses McGuiness and Orion Mills.
The U.S. Virgin Islands is in League C — the lowest level in the CONCACAF Nations League — and will play in Group A against Bonaire, Turks and Caicos Islands and Sint Maarten.
The USVI will open play next month with four matches over a 12-day span — home matches against Turks and Caicos Islands on June 6 and Bonaire on June 11 against Bonaire; and away matches against Sint Maarten on June 3 and Bonaire on June 14.
The remaining two group-play matches will be played in March 2023 — at home against Sint Maarten on March 28, and away against Turks and Caicos Islands on March 25.
The top team in each of League C’s four groups will earn relegation to League B (with the bottom four League B teams dropping to League C), as well as qualify for the next CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers later in 2023.
— Bill Kiser