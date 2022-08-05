The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association has finalized its 19-player under-14 boys squad that will compete in the Caribbean Football Union U-14 Boys Challenge Series tournament later this month.

The tournament, which features 25 teams from across the Caribbean, will be held Aug. 13-21 in the Dominican Republic. The field is broken down into six groups, based on the teams’ performances during the 2018 and 2020 tournaments.