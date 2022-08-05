The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association has finalized its 19-player under-14 boys squad that will compete in the Caribbean Football Union U-14 Boys Challenge Series tournament later this month.
The tournament, which features 25 teams from across the Caribbean, will be held Aug. 13-21 in the Dominican Republic. The field is broken down into six groups, based on the teams’ performances during the 2018 and 2020 tournaments.
The U.S. Virgin Islands will play in Tier II’s Group 4, along with Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, Sint Maarten and the Turks and Caicos Islands.
The top team in each of Tier II’s four groups will advance to the semifinal rounds, with the winners playing for the Tier II championship.
In Tier I, which has two groups of four teams each, the top two teams from each group advance to the semifinals. The winners then play for the Tier I title.
Making up the Dashing Eagles’ U-14 boys squad are forwards Jahan Atmaramani, Khafri Francois, Harrison Oriol, Connor Bass and Jedi Giordano; midfielders Stanley Trotman, Yannic Elizee, Riley Pomykal, Trevonte Richards, Amorie Carty Jr., Darnell Jaden John and Jose Rivera Manbodh; defenders Aaron Delsol, Dimitri St. Paul, Joseph Freeman, Taj Alexander, Maliek Southwell and Adrian Abraham; and goalkeeper Caden Cox.
The head coach of the USVI U-14 boys team is Felix St. Rose, with Raejae Joseph the assistant coach. The rest of the USVI staff are team doctor Dr. Sheldon Marcelle, equipment manager David Bannis and physiotherapist Kirk Goldson.