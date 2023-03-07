The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association will hold its 2022-2023 Premier League Club Championship matches this weekend on St. Croix.
The semifinals in the “Big 4” championship playoffs will be held Friday, March 10, with the winners advancing to the title match Sunday, March 12. All three matches will be played at the USVISA’s Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix.
The semifinals will pit St. Thomas-St. John Division champion New Vibes Soccer Club against St. Croix Division runner-up Rovers Soccer Club at 6:30 p.m., followed by St. Croix winner and defending Premier League champion Helenites Soccer Club against St. Thomas-St. John runner-up United We Stand Sports Club at 8:30 p.m.
The March 12 matches begin with the semifinal losers facing off in the third-place game at 2 p.m., followed by the Premier League Club Championship game at 4 p.m.
Tickets for both days’ matches are $12 for adults, $5 for children age 12-under and $20 for VIP seating, and can be purchased online at www.Eventbrite.com.