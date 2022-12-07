Defending league champion Helenites Soccer Club returned to No. 1 in the St. Croix standings, while LRVI Football Club remained undefeated in the St. Thomas-St. John standings after this weekend’s U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association Premier League matches.
On Saturday, Helenites SC topped the Rovers Soccer Club 2-1 in their St. Croix Division match at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex. The next day, New Vibes SC downed United We Stand Soccer Club 3-1 in the second of two St. Thomas-St. John Division matches at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field. In the opening match Sunday, LRVI FC defeated Waitikibuli Soccer Club 3-1.
In the St. Croix Division, Helenites SC is now 4-1-0 (12 points), and holds a one-game lead over both Rovers SC and Unique Tropical Soccer Club, both now at 3-2-0 (nine points). Prankton Soccer Club is last at 0-5-0.
In the St. Thomas-St. John Division, LRVI FC is now 3-0-0 (nine points), with a half-game lead over New Vibes SC at 3-1-0 (nine points). United We Stand SC and Waitkikbuli SC are tied at 1-2-0 (three points), with Raymix Soccer Club last at 0-3-0.
More on this weekend’s USVISA Premier League matches:
Helenites SC 2, Rovers SC 1: Helenites SC put up two goals to overcome a one-score defecit late in the first half and hand Rovers SC its second loss of the season.
Kamel Abdelghani had given Rovers SC the lead with his goal in the 41st minute. But Helenites SC’s Neil Peter tied the match at 1-all at the half with his score in the 44th minute.
Julius Brown then put Helenites SC in the lead for good early in the second half with his goal in the 71st minute.
LRVI FC 3, Waitikibuli SC 1: LRVI Football Club took command early en route to beating Waitikibuli SC and remaining undefeated after three weeks in the St. Thomas-St. John Division season.
Colin Lambert put LRVI FC ahead early when his goal in the eighth minute put them up 1-0; Adam Fuller then doubled the lead when his score in the 42nd minute gave LRVI FC a 2-0 halftime lead.
Adam Bascombe added to LRVI FC’s lead early in the second half, with his goal in the 55th minute putting them ahead 3-0.
Waitikibuli SC broke the shutout midway through the second half on Djefferson Toussaint’s goal in the 69th minute.
New Vibes SC 3, United We Stand SC 1: Kensley Eugine scored twice as New Vibes SC broke away in the second half to beat United We Stand SC and remain in the hunt for the division lead.
After a scoreless first half, Eugine put New Vibes SC ahead with his goal in the 59th minute, then tacked on an insurance score in the 67th minute.
Pierre Anoine added a third goal for New Vibes SC when he scored in the 86th minute.
New Vibes SC kept the shutout going until very late in the half, with John De Jongh ending it for United We Stand SC with his goal six minutes into stoppage time.
Up next: Four USVISA Premier League matches are on the schedule for this week — two on St. Croix and two on St. Thomas.
In the St. Croix Division, Rovers SC will face Unique Tropical SC at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, while Helenites SC takes on Prankton SC at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Both matches will be played at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex.
In the St. Thomas-St. John Division, Waitikibuli SC plays United We Stand SC at 2 p.m. Sunday, followed by Raymix SC going up against LRVI FC at 4 p.m. Both matches will be held at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High field.