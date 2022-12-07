Defending league champion Helenites Soccer Club returned to No. 1 in the St. Croix standings, while LRVI Football Club remained undefeated in the St. Thomas-St. John standings after this weekend’s U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association Premier League matches.

On Saturday, Helenites SC topped the Rovers Soccer Club 2-1 in their St. Croix Division match at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex. The next day, New Vibes SC downed United We Stand Soccer Club 3-1 in the second of two St. Thomas-St. John Division matches at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field. In the opening match Sunday, LRVI FC defeated Waitikibuli Soccer Club 3-1.