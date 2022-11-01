The St. Thomas-St. John Division of the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association’s Premier League got its season underway Sunday, with LRVI Football Club and Waitikibuli Soccer Club both winning matches.
In the day’s opening match, LRVI FC edged New Vibes Sports Club 4-3, while Waitikibuli SC routed Raymix Soccer Club 9-1. Both matches were played at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field on St. Thomas.
In Sunday’s league results:
LRVI FC 4, New Vibes SC 3: LRVI Football Club overcame a three-goal deficit at the half by scoring four unanswered goals — two each by Amon Bascombe and Ada Fuller — on New Vibes Sports Club in their season opener.
New Vibes SC went ahead with a pair of goals over a five-minute span midway through the first half. Antoine Bernado scored in the 21st minute to put New Vibes ahead, and Jean Valentin added a goal in the 25th minute for a 2-0 lead.
Kensley Eugene then capped New Vibes SC’s first-half scoring with his goal two minutes into stoppage time at the end of the half for a 3-0 lead.
Bascombe ended New Vibes’ shutout early in the second half by scoring on a penalty kick in the 48th minute, but it wasn’t until the closing stages of the match that LRVI FC made its game-winning run.
Fuller opened the run with his first goal in the 78th minute, then scored again in the 87th minute to tie the match at 3-all. Two minutes later, Bascombe put LRVI FC ahead to stay with his goal in the 89th minute.
Waitikibuli SC 9, Raymix SC 1: Two players had hat tricks as Waitikibuli SC pulled away early in winning their season opener against Raymix SC in Sunday’s second match.
Djefferson Toussaint had four goals and Codero Lake added three for Waitikibuli, which jumped out to a 5-0 lead at the halftime break and cruised from there.
Three of Toussaint’s goals came in the first half — in the ninth, 25th and 32nd minutes — with Lake’s first goal coming in the 15th minute and Schneider Bosse scoring in the 30th minute for Waitikibuli SC.
Lake completed his hat trick with two goals in the second half, scoring in the 82nd and 90th minutes. Toussaint added another goal in the 62nd minute, and Mibalson Joseph capped the scoring for Waitikibuli SC with his goal in the 78th minute.
Raymix SC avoided posting a shutout with Aubin Atemazem’s goal in the 70th minute.
Up next: The St. Croix Division returns to action Thursday, with Rovers Soccer Club facing Helenites Soccer Club in a battle of unbeatens at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex. Match time is 6:30 p.m.
In the St. Thomas-St. John Division, two matches are scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High field. LRRVI FC takes on Raymix SC at 2 p.m., and United We Stand Soccer Club opens its season against Waitikibuli SC at 4 p.m.