The St. Thomas-St. John Division of the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association’s Premier League got its season underway Sunday, with LRVI Football Club and Waitikibuli Soccer Club both winning matches.

In the day’s opening match, LRVI FC edged New Vibes Sports Club 4-3, while Waitikibuli SC routed Raymix Soccer Club 9-1. Both matches were played at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field on St. Thomas.