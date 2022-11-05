The Rovers Soccer Club scored late to defeat Helenites Soccer Club in a battle of unbeatens and former U.S. Virgin Islands league champions in Thursday night’s USVI Soccer Association Premier League match at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix.
Roldeson Lazard and Elton Richards both scored for Rovers SC (2-0-0, six points), which twice won the USVISA’s inter-island championship twice (2015-16 and 2016-17) before the Premier League was formed in 2018.
Julius Brown had the lone score for Helenites SC (1-1-0, three points), which has won five league titles — inter-island championships in 2006-07, 2011-12, 2013-14 and 2014-15; and the inaugural Premier League title in 2018-19.
Brown put Helenites SC in the lead late in the first half, scoring in the match’s 30th minute for his first goal of the season. But Richards tied the match for Rovers SC at 1-all just before the half, scoring his first goal of the season in the 44th minute.
The match appeared to be heading to overtime when Lazard put Rovers SC on top with his first goal of the season in the 89th minute.
Scoring leaders: After the first weekend of matches, Waitikibuli SC’s Djefferson Toussaint and Codero Lake are at the top of the USVISA Premier League’s scoring charts.
Toussaint leads with four goals and Lake has three — all coming from Waitikibuli SC’s 8-1 victory over Raymix SC on Oct. 30.
Only two other players have multiple goals — LRVI FC’s Amon Bascombe and Adam Fuller have two each, coming from their 4-3 victory over New Vibes Soccer Club, also on Oct. 30.
Up next: The St. Thomas-St. John Division is up this weekend, with two matches scheduled for Sunday at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field.
LRVI Football Club takes on Raymix Soccer Club at 2 p.m., followed by Waitikibuli Soccer Club playing United We Stand Sports Club at 4 p.m.