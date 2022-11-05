The Rovers Soccer Club scored late to defeat Helenites Soccer Club in a battle of unbeatens and former U.S. Virgin Islands league champions in Thursday night’s USVI Soccer Association Premier League match at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix.

Roldeson Lazard and Elton Richards both scored for Rovers SC (2-0-0, six points), which twice won the USVISA’s inter-island championship twice (2015-16 and 2016-17) before the Premier League was formed in 2018.