The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association will hold tryouts for its boys and girls national teams this weekend at locations on both St. Croix and St. Thomas.
The tryouts will be for the USVI 15-under boys and girls teams, 17-under boys and girls teams, and the 20-under men’s and women’s teams.
The St. Thomas tryouts will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, at a location still to be determined. The 15-under tryouts will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., while the 17-under and 20-under tryouts will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The St. Croix tryouts will be held Sunday, Jan. 22, at the USVISA’s Bethlehem Soccer Complex. The 15-under tryouts will run from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and the 17-under and 20-under tryouts will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
All interested participants must have a valid United States passport and either familial ties (parents or grandparents) to the territory, or must have lived in the territory at least three years.