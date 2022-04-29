The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association will hold the second phase of tryouts for its Senior Men’s National Team on Saturday evening on St. Croix.
The tryouts will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the USVISA’s Bethlehem Soccer Complex, just off Centerline Road in Upper Bethlehem on St. Croix.
Tryouts will also be held on St. Thomas, with the date, time and location to be announced.
Participants must have a valid United States passport, and have a connection to the U.S. Virgin Islands either through residency or ancestral ties to be considered for the team.
Interested players should email USVI Men’s National Team head coach Gilberto Damiano at gibadamiano@usvisoccerassociation.com. For more information, call 340-719-9707 or email usvisoccer@gmail.com.
— Daily News Staff