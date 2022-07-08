The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association will hold open tryouts for its under-17 boys national team on Sunday morning on St. Thomas.
The tryouts will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School athletic field in Red Hook on the East End of St. Thomas.
Players interested in trying out must have a valid U.S. passport, be born after 2005 and commit to attending mandatory training sessions.
Participants are asked to arrive early to register, and wear athletic clothing, shoes and shin guards.
For more information, call 340-719-9707 or email usvisoccer@gmail.com.