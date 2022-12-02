The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association will begin its Youth Small Sides Games Festival this weekend on St. Croix.
The festival will be held beginning Saturday, with additional festivals on Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, at the Good Hope Country Day School field beginning at 8:30 a.m. each day.
The highlight of the Youth Small Sides Games are the “small sided games” – 4-on-4 soccer matches – for boys and girls age 14 or under.
The small sides games will be played in age groups – under-14 boys from 8:30-10:30 a.m., under-14 girls from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., under-10 girls from 1:30-3:30 p.m., and under-10 boys from 4-6 p.m.
To register or get more information, call 340-719-9707, email usvisoccer@gmail.com, or visit the USVISA’s Facebook page.