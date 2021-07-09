The University of the Virgin Islands’ athletics department has landed its first-ever footwear and apparel deal, announcing Wednesday that it had signed on with sports brand Adidas beginning with the 2021-2022 season.
The deal between the Buccaneers’ athletics department and Adidas — the world’s second-largest sportswear manufacturer, behind Nike — is for three years, and is the first major deal landed by new UVI athletics director Jerel Drew.
“UVI Athletics is very excited about the great new partnership with Adidas,” Drew said in a prepared release. “This is the first apparel contract that UVI Athletics has ever had so we are excited about the new partnership and what it will do for, not only our student-athletes but our institution, our alumni, and our local community.”
Adidas, founded in 1949 in Germany, currently is the official footwear and apparel provider for more than 100 college athletics programs in the United States, among them NCAA Division I teams such as Miami and Louisville of the Atlantic Coast Conference, Kansas of the Big 12, and Mississippi State and Texas A&M of the Southeastern Conference.
“Adidas is very excited about signing UVI to an all-school agreement,” Rohn Mulkey, regional representative for Adidas Team Sales, said in the release. “We look forward to providing the UVI staff, student-athletes and family with the most innovative product in the industry and I can’t wait until I get a chance to visit your beautiful campus again.”
As part of UVI’s deal with Adidas, discounts on branded apparel will be available to students, faculty, staff, alumni and members of UVI’s Wellness Center. New Adidas-branded apparel is available by order. To place an order, contact UVI Athletics at 340-693-1199 or email athletics@uvi.edu.
— Bill Kiser