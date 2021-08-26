The University of the Virgin Islands unveiled Wednesday its newly-redesigned athletics website, www.UVIAthletics.com, as well as its Buccaneers Sports Network mobile application, a first for the Historically Black College and University’s athletics department.
The new website, designed and hosted by Presto Sports, is viewable on all platforms — desktop and laptop computers, mobile tablets, even smartphones — and provides access to rosters, schedules, news and other information on the Buccaneers’ sports teams in men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s track and field. It also has information on UVI’s cheerleading and Esports programs.
The website also provides one-stop access to UVI’s athletics social media sites on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
The new mobile app was designed by From Now On, which has developed similar products for more than 100 college athletic programs and conferences. It provides the same information as the UVI website, as well as provide additional features such as live score updates. The mobile app also provides news and updates related to UVI’s Wellness Center, allowing members to stay informed of upcoming events and schedule changes.
To download the UVI Athletics mobile app, visit Apple’s App Store or Google’s Play Store and search for “Buccaneers Sports Network,” or visit https://uvi.app.link/launch.
— Bill Kiser