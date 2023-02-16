The University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team saw its first winning streak come to an end Wednesday with an 81-69 loss to Atlantis University in the University of Fort Lauderdale’s Skinner Classic in North Miami, Fla.
Naythan Shaw-Clarke posted his fifth straight double-double with a game-high 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Buccaneers (3-15), who had three other players finish in double figures.
William Steger made four 3-pointers and finished with a season-best 17 points, Jalil Langston added 12 points and St. Thomas native Shirmoy O’Garro added a season-high 10 points for UVI, which saw its two-game winning streak end despite leading 39-37 at the halftime break.
Kevin Hopkins Jr. scored 20 points and Janus Sheperd added 11 points for the Atlanteans (13-7), who had 10 of their 11 players score against the undermanned Buccaneers. The numbers allowed Atlantis University’s reserves to outscore UVI 29-10.
The Buccaneers continue their season-ending road trip today in the Skinner Classic, taking on host-team Fort Lauderdale for the third time this season. Game time is 9 p.m. Atlantic.