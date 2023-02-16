The University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team saw its first winning streak come to an end Wednesday with an 81-69 loss to Atlantis University in the University of Fort Lauderdale’s Skinner Classic in North Miami, Fla.

Naythan Shaw-Clarke posted his fifth straight double-double with a game-high 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Buccaneers (3-15), who had three other players finish in double figures.