The University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team looked to be on its way to its first win of the season Thursday night.
Champion Christian College had other plans, however, mounting a second-half rally to beat the winless Buccaneers 88-73 as UVI kicked off a three-game road trip in Little Rock, Ark.
After leading by as many as 13 points in the first half and holding a 41-30 margin at the break, the Buccaneers saw the Tigers put on a 3-point shooting exhibition to make up the difference — and then some.
Champion Christian, of the National Christian College Athletic Association, made 11 3-pointers in the second half as the Tigers (2-1) went on to outscore UVI (0-7) 58-32 over the final 20 minutes.
That sent the Buccaneers to their ninth consecutive loss, dating to the 2021-2022 season. UVI’s last win came on Dec. 10, 2021, a 65-62 victory over Trinity Baptist College in Jacksonville, Fla.
Naythan Shaw-Clarke had 19 of his team-best 23 points in the first half for UVI en route to his fourth 20-point game this season.
Jalil Langston added 21 points — tying his season high — for the Buccaneers, while Eliyah Stevens finished with 16 points.
No information was available on the leading scorers for Champion Christian.
The Buccaneers remain in Little Rock for two games in the ABC Basketball Classic.
UVI opens tonight against host-team Arkansas Baptist at 9 p.m. Atlantic, then gets a rematch against Champion Christian on Saturday at 1 p.m. Atlantic.